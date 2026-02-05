Barcelona vs. Mallorca: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 13:34 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 13:34

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Mallorca at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Albacete in the Copa del Rey, which secured their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Hansi Flick's team are top of the La Liga table, meanwhile, but the gap to second-placed Real Madrid is just a single point.

As for Mallorca, the Pirates have picked up 24 points from their 22 league matches this season, which has left them in 14th spot in the division.

The visitors are only two points outside of the relegation zone and will be looking to stun the reigning champions at Camp Nou.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 76

Mallorca wins: 17

Draws: 12

Barcelona wins: 47

Barcelona and Mallorca have locked horns on 76 occasions throughout history, and Barcelona comfortably lead the head-to-head record, having posted 47 wins to Mallorca's 17, while there have also been 12 draws.

Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having scored 16 times against Mallorca during his time with Barcelona, while Samuel Eto'o, who turned out for both clubs, managed 12 goals in this contest.

Mallorca held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw on home soil during the 2023-24 campaign, but the Pirates have not managed to overcome the Catalan team since May 2009.

Barcelona have been utterly dominant in this fixture of late, winning 15 of their last 16 meetings in Spain's top flight, while they have only lost 13 of their previous 67 games with Mallorca in La Liga.

Mallorca have only managed to beat Barcelona once at home in the league since October 2000, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat when they last locked horns with Hansi Flick's side in August 2025.

Mallorca's best-ever winning run against Barcelona came between November 1999 and October 2000, when they posted three straight victories, and it remains to be seen whether that is ever achieved again.

Real Madrid will be hoping for a favour from Mallorca this weekend.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 16, 2025: Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 22, 2025: Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca (La Liga)

Dec 03, 2024: Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 08, 2024: Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2023: Mallorca 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 28, 2023: Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca (La Liga)

Oct 01, 2022: Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 01, 2022: Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca (La Liga)

Jan 02, 2022: Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jun 13, 2020: Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 07, 2019: Barcelona 5-2 Mallorca (La Liga)

Apr 06, 2013: Barcelona 5-0 Mallorca (La Liga)

Nov 11, 2012: Mallorca 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 24, 2012: Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 29, 2011: Barcelona 5-0 Mallorca (La Liga)

Feb 26, 2011: Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 10, 2010: Barcelona 1-1 Mallorca (La Liga)

Mar 27, 2010: Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 07, 2009: Barcelona 4-2 Mallorca (La Liga)

May 17, 2009: Mallorca 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

