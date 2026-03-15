Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Sevilla, Real Betis vs. Celta Vigo

By Matt Law | 15 Mar 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home fixture with Sevilla, in addition to Real Betis against Celta Vigo in Seville.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Espanyol's search for their first victory of 2026 will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they head to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to tackle Mallorca in Spain's top flight.

The Catalan outfit are seventh in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Mallorca are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Elche.

We say: Mallorca 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol's winless run is going to come to an end at some point, but we are not expecting that to occur this weekend. For all of Mallorca's issues, they have some serious talent in the final third of the field, and the hosts should be good enough for a point here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Sevilla are 14th, six points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are not losing many games at the moment, and Barcelona will have one eye on next week's clash with Newcastle, but we are still expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to an important three points this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Betis and Celta Vigo will both be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their respective campaigns with a clash in Seville on Sunday.

The home side are currently fifth in the La Liga table, three points ahead of sixth-placed Celta, with both teams battling to secure European football for the 2026-27 season.

We say: Real Betis 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a really tough match to predict, especially off the back of European games. Recent meetings suggest that this is going to be a close game, and we have ultimately had to settle on a low-scoring draw in Seville.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Real Sociedad and Osasuna will both be looking to return to winning ways when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a contest on Sunday night.

The hosts are eighth in the La Liga table, five points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Osasuna occupy 11th, only one point behind their opponents at Reale Arena.

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna

There has not actually been a draw between these two sides since December 2023, but we are finding it difficult to separate them on this occasion and are therefore predicting a stalemate on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups