Preview: Barcelona vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 12:20

Barcelona will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Sevilla are 14th, six points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Barcelona will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash at St James' Park.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Catalan outfit, but they are now in a strong position to finish the job at home next week and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona fell in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, but they are in charge of their destiny in La Liga, currently sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.

Flick's team were shocked by Girona in the league in the middle of February, but they have since responded to beat Levante, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona were stunned by Sevilla in the league earlier this season, suffering a 4-1 defeat at Estadio Ramon, but they have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides, including a 5-1 victory in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla have not managed to beat Barcelona away from home since January 2010 in the Copa del Rey, while they have not triumphed at Camp Nou in La Liga since December 2002, demonstrating the size of the away side's task in this contest.

Los Nervionenses, who finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, have only actually lost one of their last eight league fixtures during a solid run of form.

Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of successive draws with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, with their last defeat coming away to Mallorca at the start of February.

Sevilla have a record of eight wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from their 27 league matches this season, with 31 points leaving them in 14th spot, six points above the bottom three.

Los Nervionenses have been relatively solid on their travels, meanwhile, picking up 15 points from 13 matches, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this contest.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWLWWW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

LWWWWD

Sevilla La Liga form:

LDDWDD

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona have received a double fitness boost ahead of the contest, with Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia both set to be available for selection.

Yamal missed training on Thursday due to some discomfort, but the Spain international was back in training on Friday, while Eric Garcia, who missed out against Newcastle due to muscular fatigue, has also trained ahead of the contest.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) are all out, but Gavi was back on the bench against Newcastle.

There will be changes from the European fixture, with Marc Casado potentially being introduced to freshen the midfield, while Ferran Torres could be recalled in the final third of the field.

As for Sevilla, Peque Fernandez (ankle) and Marcao (knee) have been ruled out of the match, while Ruben Vargas (hamstring) and Neal Maupay (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Vargas has only played once since the end of November due to a hamstring injury, but the attacker is back in training and could be involved at Camp Nou.

There may also be a spot in the final third of the field for Isaac Romero, while Jose Angel Carmona could be introduced down the left in order to provide some defensive stability.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; Juanlu, Agoume, Sow, Carmona; Adams, Romero

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are not losing many games at the moment, and Barcelona will have one eye on next week's clash with Newcastle, but we are still expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to an important three points this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.