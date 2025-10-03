Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Sevilla.

Barcelona will be bidding to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, the Catalan giants managed to rise to the top of the La Liga table last weekend with a 2-1 success over Real Sociedad, and they will now be eyeing another three points in Spain's top flight.

Sevilla, meanwhile, were last in action on September 28, recording a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Los Nervionenses have actually won three of their last five in the league, suffering only one defeat in the process, which has left them in ninth spot in the table, boasting 10 points from seven matches.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Sevilla and Barcelona ahead of their contest in the top flight of Spanish football this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 201

Barcelona wins: 117

Draws: 39

Sevilla wins: 45

Barcelona and Sevilla have locked horns on 201 previous occasions throughout history, and Barcelona lead the head-to-head record, having posted 117 wins to Sevilla's 45, while there have also been 39 draws.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having netted 38 times against Sevilla during his time at Barcelona, while the Catalan outfit have 419 goals in total against the Seville team.

Barcelona are on a seven-game winning run against Sevilla, including a 5-1 success in October 2024; Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre both scored twice, while Pedri also registered during the impressive win. Flick's side then ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse meeting at Estadio Ramon in February 2025.

The Catalan side have actually not been beaten by Sevilla since the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in February 2021, recording nine wins since then, which is an indication of their strength in this fixture. Barcelona have also dominated their meetings in La Liga, recording 91 wins to Sevilla's 36, while there have also been 35 draws.

Incredibly, the Catalan giants are unbeaten against Sevilla in the league since October 2015, while they have only lost once to Los Nervionenses since March 2007. Sevilla's last home success over Barcelona in La Liga came back in October 2015, when Michael Krohn-Dehli and Vicente Iborra were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 victory at Estadio Ramon.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 09, 2025: Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2024: Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

May 26, 2024: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 29, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Feb 05, 2023: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Sep 03, 2022: Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 03, 2022: Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Dec 21, 2021: Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 03, 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Feb 27, 2021: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 10, 2021: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Oct 04, 2020: Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

Jun 19, 2020: Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 06, 2019: Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Feb 23, 2019: Sevilla 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 30, 2019: Barcelona 6-1 Sevilla (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 23, 2019: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Oct 20, 2018: Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla (La Liga)

Aug 12, 2018: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Supercopa de Espana)

Apr 21, 2018: Sevilla 0-5 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Final)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Feb 09, 2025: Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2024: Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

May 26, 2024: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 29, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Feb 05, 2023: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Sep 03, 2022: Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 03, 2022: Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Dec 21, 2021: Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 27, 2021: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 04, 2020: Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

