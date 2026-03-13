Pedro Neto ball-boy push 'did not look good', admits Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 13:54

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that Pedro Neto must 'learn from his mistakes' after pushing a ball-boy on Wednesday night.

During the closing minutes of the first leg of the Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, Neto was attempting to retrieve the ball with the Blues trailing by a 4-2 scoreline.

However, the ball-boy not immediately giving him the ball led to Neto pushing him out of the way to retrieve it himself, leading to a fracas between the two clubs.

Although the Portugal international apologised at the time and after the match, UEFA announced on Thursday that disciplinary action could follow.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United, Rosenior conceded that Neto was in the wrong.

© Iconsport / PA Images

"It doesn't look good"

Nevertheless, the Englishman suggested that he saw the incident from Neto's perspective, in that he needed to take a throw-in as quickly as possible.

Rosenior told reporters: "I've seen the incident back now on, it doesn't look good.

"I understand Pedro's perspective. He wants to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible. He wants to win for the club.

"There are ways you go about it. What I was so impressed with him was for him, and it was his idea, he wanted to apologise straight away.

"Like I've just said, whether it's a goalkeeper, whether it's me as a manager or a player, we make mistakes. It's about learning from those mistakes and making sure they don't happen again."

© Imago / Colorsport

Is Neto's Chelsea career at risk?

With 19 goals and 15 assists from 93 appearances in all competitions, there is an argument that Neto is an asset to this Chelsea squad.

However, despite a recent hat-trick at Hull City and improved performance versus PSG, Neto is often running the risk of punishment from officials.

His recent red card against Arsenal was deserved. He is also facing a charge from the Football Association for his protests to that decision and not going down the tunnel in a timely manner.

The 26-year-old has 15 yellow cards and one red card during his Chelsea career.

Rosenior has already made a point that he needs to know who he can rely on going forward, whether that be with the ball or through their discipline.

As it stands, there are question marks hanging over Neto with regards to both categories.