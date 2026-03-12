Preview: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 19:46 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 19:55

Following Champions League disappointments of varying degrees, Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for their Premier League gameweek 30 clash, as they look to strengthen their prospects of returning to Europe’s elite competition next season.

Liam Rosenior’s side find themselves in a far more precarious position on the continent after Wednesday’s 5-2 capitulation in Paris, whereas Newcastle still retain a realistic chance of reaching the last eight despite conceding a late penalty to Barcelona at St James’ Park.

Match preview

Much was said about Chelsea not losing to any side aside from Arsenal under Rosenior, but that run ended in calamitous fashion in Paris as the Blues fell 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2025 Club World Cup final.

For 75 minutes, the West Londoners competed admirably in an open game against the European champions, only for heads to drop after Filip Jorgensen’s mistake gifted Luis Enrique’s men a third goal; a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brace after Vitinha’s 74th-minute strike all but put Chelsea on the brink of elimination.

Back in league action in Saturday’s tea-time fixture, Rosenior will be looking for a response from his team, whose best chance of returning to Europe’s premier club competition will be via a high league finish.

Currently fifth in the Premier League table, their position may well suffice in the end, though the capital club are tied on 48 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while Manchester United and Aston Villa — in third and fourth respectively — sit on 51.

Having been held to draws in back-to-back games against Leeds United (2–2) and Burnley (1–1), the hosts — who have kept just three clean sheets in 16 matches under their new boss — are seeking their first home success in the top flight since a comeback win over West Ham United in January.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Aiming to extend their three-match unbeaten sequence in this fixture, Newcastle travel to a ground where they have often experienced nothing but disappointment.

All but one Premier League visit since a Papiss Cisse-inspired 2–0 victory over the Blues in May 2012 has ended in defeat, a 12-match spell without success in West London.

Looking to take advantage of Chelsea’s tendency to give chances away, Eddie Howe’s team hope to exploit the Londoners’ leaky rearguard this weekend and end their 14-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge.

However, the outcome will be contingent on the away side’s approach in the capital, especially as the 12th-placed Magpies are nine points adrift of fifth in the race for Champions League football next season.

In contrast, they have a realistic chance of beating Barcelona in Spain next week after Tuesday’s 1–1 draw at St James’ Park.

That result could have been better had they held on for the win over Hansi Flick’s troops, but the late concession of a penalty means the last-16 tie is on a knife-edge ahead of next week’s reverse fixture in Catalonia.

Considering the nature of their physical exertions during the week and the expectation of another demanding fixture in Spain, Howe’s approach at Stamford Bridge will make for intriguing viewing.

Chelsea Premier League form:

W

W

D

D

L

W

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

W

L

Newcastle United Premier League form:

L

L

W

L

L

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rosenior will weigh up his side’s goalkeeping situation ahead of Saturday, with Jorgensen’s gaffe on Wednesday leading to calls to reinstate Robert Sanchez, who has endured a few questionable games against Arsenal and Wrexham lately.

Although he had a goal ruled out for offside in Paris, Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for the Blues, aiming to add to his 14 Premier League goals.

While he sits behind Erling Haaland (22 goals), Igor Thiago (18) and Antoine Semenyo (15), only Haaland (19) has scored more non-penalty goals than Chelsea’s leading marksman (14); the Brazilian is the outright leader in the league for goals scored in 2026 with eight.

Rosenior’s team are close to full strength, with Levi Colwill the only long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Estevao and Jamie Gittens could return in some capacity this weekend.

As for Newcastle, Saturday’s match is expected to come too soon for Lewis Miley, who may return sometime in the next week to 10 days.

While Miley is nearing a comeback, Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) and Emil Krafth (knee) are definite absentees for the Magpies’ trip to the Bridge.

It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Gordon starts on Saturday or is saved for next week’s trip to Spain, having been unwell in the days leading up to hosting the Blaugrana on Tyneside.

The visitors have struggled away from home all season, scoring 14 times in 14 games — a statistic that is not surprising considering their top scorers — the currently sidelined Guimaraes (nine) and Nick Woltemade (seven) — have netted just two and one respectively on their travels this term.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

We say: Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United

Chelsea have been free-scoring under Rosenior but vulnerable defensively, giving Newcastle a shot at a positive result on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ greater desperation for maximum points, given their Champions League aspirations, and the visitors’ tendency to fade in games point to the Londoners winning the gameweek 30 encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.