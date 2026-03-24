Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior stance becomes clearer as club decide on 'performance review' date

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 14:58

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to formally review Liam Rosenior's performance as head coach until 2027.

Despite winning 10 of his opening 15 matches in charge, Rosenior finds himself under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge.

That is a consequence of an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and successive losses to Newcastle United and Everton in the Premier League without scoring a goal.

Although Chelsea remain just one point adrift of fifth place in the Premier League table, there is growing concern that they are only six points above 13th position with seven matches remaining.

With Chelsea's next two top-flight fixtures being at home to Manchester City and Manchester United, there is the realistic prospect of the club being close to dropping outside of the top 10 with five games left.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Rosenior handed Chelsea boost

However, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea officials have no intention of sacking Rosenior over the coming months.

The report alleges that even failing to qualify for next season's Champions League would not lead to the Englishman being removed from his position.

BlueCo are seemingly of the opinion that they want to hand Rosenior a full pre-season and a chance to make changes to the senior squad, rather than look for another manager.

As it stands, no formal review on Rosenior will be conducted by the hierarchy at the West Londoners until the end of 2026-27.

Nevertheless, it is added that a continued run of defeats and negative results may lead to the current stance being altered.

© Imago / APL

Will BlueCo's Chelsea stance worry supporters?

Any initial optimism with regards to Rosenior being suitably prepared for the Chelsea job has disappeared in the space of four matches.

Individual mistakes, injuries and fatigue are playing their part, yet Rosenior's insistence on selecting certain players, his general squad management and wanting to make vast changes to the playing style should count against him.

Not only are Chelsea increasingly likely to miss out on Champions League qualification, they are particularly vulnerable when it comes to securing European football for 2026-27 at all.

Their run-in of Man City, Man United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland is undoubtedly the toughest in the Premier League.

Therefore, Chelsea fans will justifiably be concerned that BlueCo remain satisfied that Rosenior is the right head coach for the club at the present time.