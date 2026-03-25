Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'shortlist' new £40m Luke Shaw successor ahead of summer window

By Lewis Blain | 25 Mar 2026 12:39 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 19:25

Manchester United are already putting plans in place ahead of a crucial summer transfer window.

The left-back position is one position under particular scrutiny, with concerns over depth and reliability continuing to persist. Injuries and tactical adjustments have left the Red Devils short of natural options over the past 18 months or so.

As a result, the club have now drawn up a shortlist of targets, and one Premier League star has now emerged as a serious contender.

Man Utd shortlist Fulham star Antonee Robinson ahead of summer window

© Imago

According to reports, United have added Fulham defender Antonee Robinson to their left-back shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The American left-back has impressed in recent seasons and is viewed as a strong option to bolster United’s defensive depth, and now they even appear to be leading the charge to sign him, with top-flight rivals Liverpool believed to have dropped out of the race for his signature.

United are certainly keen, with the 28-year-old's impressive attacking output and proven Premier League experience making him an appealing target.

How much would Antonee Robinson cost Man Utd?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Any move for Robinson is unlikely to come cheap, however, with Fulham expected to demand around £40m this off-season.

The west London side are under no pressure to sell and have previously resisted approaches, meaning United would need to meet their valuation to stand a chance of agreeing a deal.

Given his consistent performances and ready-made ability, Fulham are expected to stand firm in negotiations this summer.

Antonee Robinson to replace Luke Shaw at Old Trafford?

© Imago

The former Everton and Wigan Athletic full-back could prove to be a very viable, and arguably more reliable, successor to Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

While Shaw has been a regular under interim boss Michael Carrick in recent months, his ongoing injury issues and inconsistency remain a big concern. He has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent windows, too, adding further doubt to the situation.

Robinson’s athleticism, durability and attacking threat would offer United a more reliable option, making this a move that could make a lot of sense right now.