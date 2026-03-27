Everton injury news: David Moyes’s side receive concerning news over star player ruled out of international fixtures

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Mar 2026 18:45 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 18:51

Everton have received a concerning injury update on star attacker Iliman Ndiaye during the international break.

The 26-year-old was called up to the Senegal squad ahead of friendly fixtures against Peru on Saturday and Gambia next Tuesday.

However, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has confirmed that Ndiaye will play no part in either game after he sustained a foot injury before joining up with the national team.

A statement read: “The FSF informs the public that the player Iliman Ndiaye is declared unavailable for the next two friendly matches, Senegal vs. Peru and Senegal vs. Gambia.

“The player has discomfort in his left foot, following an injury sustained at club level.”

The 39-cap Senegal international was last in action for Everton when he scored a stunning second-half goal in a statement 3-0 Premier League home victory over Chelsea last weekend.

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Ndiaye could be in danger of missing Merseyside derby after latest update

Ndiaye, who has recently been linked with Manchester United, has been a standout performer for Everton this season and has established himself as an integral member of David Moyes’s squad.

The weight of Everton’s creative and goalscoring burden has shifted heavily onto Ndiaye since Jack Grealish sustained a stress foot fracture in February, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

While operating on both the left and right flanks, Ndiaye has contributed with six goals and three assists in 25 Premier League games this term; he has also played more minutes than any other Toffees attacker (2,203).

Everton now face a nervous wait on Ndiaye’s injury and will hope that he can make a speedy recovery before the Toffees resume their push to qualify for Europe.

Sitting eighth in the Premier League table and just three points behind rivals Liverpool in fifth, Everton will travel to Brentford for their next match on April 11, giving Ndiaye around a fortnight to potentially recover from what the club will hope is not a serious injury.

The Toffees will then play host for the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on April 19, before concluding the month with a trip to relegation-threatened West Ham United six days later.