Brazil confirm Raphinha injury as Barcelona face 'anxious wait' over key player's fitness

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 19:18 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 19:23

Brazil have revealed that Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been withdrawn from their squad and sent back to his club to assess a muscular problem.

Raphinha was substituted at the interval of Brazil's 2-1 defeat to France on Thursday night.

”Raphinha played very well, then he had a problem at the end of the first half and we had to change him, his muscle bothered him a little and I think they’re going to evaluate him tomorrow,” Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after the match.

Barcelona are allegedly deeply concerned by the problem, as it is believed to be a possible relapse of a hamstring injury that kept the 29-year-old out for two months earlier this season.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Brazil confirm Raphinha suffered injury in France clash

Brazil have now confirmed that the forward has withdrawn from the squad ahead of Brazil's next game, which is another friendly against Croatia on March 31.

Raphinha has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 31 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions during the current campaign.

The attacker is a vital player for Brazil, meanwhile, and will be a starter for Ancelotti's side at the 2026 World Cup providing that he is fit and available.

“Athletes Raphinha and Wesley were dropped from the squad this Friday (27) by coach Carlo Ancelotti. Both felt pain in the back of their right thigh during the match against France,” read a statement from the Brazilian Football Federation.

“On Friday, the athletes underwent imaging tests that confirmed muscle injuries. The players are free to continue their treatment. No other athletes will be called up to replace them.”

© Imago / Visionhaus

Raphinha will return to Barcelona for medical tests

Barcelona will now conduct their own tests on Raphinha, with the Catalan outfit potentially releasing a statement in the coming days.

The attacker was out between the end of September and latter stages of November with a hamstring issue, and Barcelona are allegedly fearful that he could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines at a vital stage of the campaign.

Barcelona will be back in action against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on April 4, and it seems certain that Raphinha will miss that contest.

The attacker is also a major doubt for both legs of the team's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Atletico, which will take place on April 8 and April 14 respectively.