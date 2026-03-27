Barcelona 'hugely concerned' by Raphinha injury as Catalan giants face anxious wait

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 13:17

Barcelona are reportedly concerned that Raphinha suffered a relapse of a previous hamstring injury during Brazil's international friendly with France.

The 29-year-old was substituted at the interval of his side's clash with France on Thursday evening, and Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said after his team's 2-1 defeat that the attacker had been "bothered" by a muscular problem.

”Raphinha played very well, then he had a problem at the end of the first half and we had to change him, his muscle bothered him a little and I think they’re going to evaluate him tomorrow,” Ancelotti told reporters.

Brazil are yet to release a statement on Raphinha, with tests expected to take place on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of the problem.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Raphinha was forced off injured during Brazil's clash with France

However, according to AS, Barcelona are very concerned that Raphinha has injured the same hamstring that kept him out for two months earlier in the season.

The report claims that Raphinha could be out for 'a few weeks', which would see him miss a number of important games for Barcelona at a vital stage of the season.

Raphinha has once again been in impressive form for Barcelona this season, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

The forward was out between the end of September and latter stages of November with a hamstring issue, and he suffered a relapse at the start of February.

Barcelona will be back in action against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on April 4, before taking on the same opponents in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final four days later.

© Imago

Raphinha could be set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury

The Catalan outfit will then face rivals Espanyol in La Liga on April 11, three days before heading to Atletico for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The fact that Raphinha spent two months out earlier this season with a hamstring injury will be incredibly concerning for Barcelona, although the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Barcelona are therefore currently facing an anxious wait to determine whether or not they will be missing one of their best players heading into the final straight.