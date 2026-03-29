Bernardo Silva latest: Man City captain could follow in footsteps of Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan as transfer ‘preference’ is revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Mar 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 16:21

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva is pushing to join Barcelona this summer, according to a report.

The 31-year-old midfielder is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Bernardo will go down as a club legend at Man City, having established himself as an invaluable first-team figure and one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players since joining the club from Monaco in 2017.

The Portugal international has been selected more times by Guardiola than any other player during the Catalan’s reign on the blue side of Manchester and has made a total of 449 appearances in all competitions – ranking him ninth on the club’s all-time list.

Bernardo has contributed with 76 goals and 77 assists in that time and has won 19 trophies as a Man City player, most recently lifting the EFL Cup as captain after beating Arsenal in the final at Wembley last week.

© Imago / Buzzi

Bernardo’s ‘preference’ is to join Barcelona this summer

Man City’s No.20 continues to play regularly in Guardiola’s side, but speculation over his future has been rife for some time since he revealed in January 2023 that he would be keen to begin a "new project".

The Lisbon-born playmaker has previously admitted that he would like to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to boyhood club Benfica before he retires.

Benfica are one of several clubs in Europe and further afield who have been credited with an interest in Bernardo, but the Portuguese giants appear to have fallen behind in the race for his signature.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Bernardo Silva has indicated his preference of joining Barcelona when he leaves Man City on a free transfer this summer.

Although Barca would approve the arrival of City’s captain having pursued him in previous seasons, club officials are said to have raised concerns over the financial demands relayed by the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

© Imago / Action Plus

Bernardo could become fifth Man City player in six years to join Barca

Bernardo will turn 32 in August and Barcelona currently have sporting and strategic doubts over whether they should bring the midfielder in this summer.

As things stand, Bernardo and Mendes have indicated that they will be patient and will wait for Barca’s sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick to announce their summer priorities.

A move to Barcelona for Bernardo would see him follow in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia in swapping Man City for the Catalan giants.

Aguero, Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer, ended his legendary 10-year association with the Citizens when he joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021, the same year defender Garcia moved to Camp Nou.

Versatile attacker Torres joined Barca from City the following year for a reported £55m, before midfield maestro Gundogan traded the Etihad for Camp Nou and spent the 2024-25 season with the La Liga club.