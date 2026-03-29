Man City transfer news: James Trafford 'increasingly likely' to sign for one Premier League club

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 08:21 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 08:21

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is 'increasingly likely' to sign for Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The former Burnley shot-stopper has been forced to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma for most of the 2025-26 campaign, making just 13 appearances in all competitions and three in the Premier League.

Trafford did play a starring role in Man City's EFL Cup triumph, though, starting all six games in the tournament and conceding just two goals as the Citizens overcame Arsenal 2-0 in the final.

The 23-year-old made a tremendous triple save from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka at Wembley, and it remains to be seen whether he is selected ahead of Donnarumma for the FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool, having also played every minute of that competition so far.

However, barring an unexpected absence for Donnarumma, Trafford will be back on the bench for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on April 12, as well as the crunch clash with Arsenal a week later.

Man City's James Trafford 'increasingly likely' to join Newcastle

© Imago

Even though the Englishman signed a five-year contract upon his return to the Etihad last year, he is expected to depart in search of regular first-team football when the summer transfer window opens.

According to Football Insider, a switch to St James' Park is 'increasingly likely' for Trafford, despite previous reports to the contrary just a few weeks ago.

Aston Villa and Newcastle had been considered the two leading contenders for the goalkeeper's services, and Trafford was supposedly prioritising a move to the former last month.

However, the 23-year-old has seemingly had a change of heart after coming 'very close' to joining Newcastle last summer; Eddie Howe is reportedly still a keen admirer of his talents despite that snub.

Newcastle currently have Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope competing for minutes in between the posts, and in recent weeks, the former has been winning the battle over his more experienced foe.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale - on loan from Southampton with an option to buy - has not fully convinced, while 33-year-old Pope is out of contract in the summer of 2027.

As a result, the Magpies are apparently preparing for a major overhaul of their goalkeeping department when the summer rolls around, and Trafford is their number one choice for a new number one.

How could Man City replace James Trafford?

© Imago

When talented number twos entering the prime of their careers pine for first-team football, it is extremely difficult to keep them around - see Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool.

The only other senior shot-stopper in Pep Guardiola's ranks is 33-year-old Marcus Bettinelli, so the Sky Blues would be expected to pursue a direct successor to Trafford if the latter did depart in the summer window.

Toulouse's Guillaume Restes, Freiburg's Noah Atubolu and Lens' Robin Risser could be viable understudies for Donnarumma, but whether any member of the trio are willing to give up weekly starts if another question entirely.