James Trafford transfer news: Manchester City goalkeeper 'prioritises' move to one Premier League club

James Trafford's transfer preferences have reportedly become clear as the goalkeeper's future at Manchester City remains uncertain.

The shot-stopper's £27m return to his boyhood club quickly soured after a disappointing, nervy performance in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Pep Guardiola responded by pushing for a move to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, limiting Trafford to only a few appearances.

The Englishman has played just three times in the Premier League, with 11 appearances in total, underlining his role as a backup to the Italian.

Trafford's future has since become the subject of intense speculation, with rumours suggesting that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in the 23-year-old, who is believed to have made a decision.

James Trafford future: Goalkeeper reportedly chooses between Aston Villa and Newcastle

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Trafford has already decided to prioritise a move to Villa over Newcastle this summer.

The England youth international is reportedly enticed by the prospect of working under Unai Emery as the West Midlands outfit continues to challenge for a Champions League place.

While Newcastle have maintained a long-term interest in the shot-stopper and nearly signed him last summer, the Magpies' decision to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan and the possibility of a permanent transfer have seemingly altered Trafford's stance.

It is understood that the player is keen to secure a definitive exit from Manchester to avoid further time on the bench behind Donnarumma.

Villa are currently believed to be evaluating their long-term options between the sticks and view Trafford as a high-potential addition to their squad if Emiliano Martinez eventually departs.

Will Manchester City sanction Trafford's summer departure?

It remains to be seen whether the Cityzens will demand a significant profit on the £27m they paid to trigger Trafford's matching rights clause last year.

The goalkeeper's reputation remains high following a 2024-25 season where he recorded a staggering 29 clean sheets and an 84.6% save percentage in the second tier.

Trafford recently admitted that his current situation was unexpected following the sudden arrival of Donnarumma.

Newcastle may yet return to the negotiating table if their loan arrangement for Ramsdale is not made permanent at the end of the season.