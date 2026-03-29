Germany lineup vs. Ghana: Predicted XI for friendly clash as Julian Nagelsmann hands Lennart Karl first start

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Mar 2026 07:17

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann could hand a full international debut to Bayern Munich starlet Lennart Karl as the hosts prepare to ring the changes for Monday’s clash with Ghana.

Following a high-scoring seven-goal thriller with Switzerland, the Germans are expected to rotate their resources, including a well-earned rest for Florian Wirtz, despite his heroics in Basel, where he netted two goals and provided two assists.

Kevin Schade is the most likely candidate to replace the Leverkusen man on the wing, while Karl is set to occupy the opposite flank after a promising cameo for Leroy Sane last time out.

Up top, Nick Woltemade is in line to lead the line as Kai Havertz is handed a breather following his heavy recent workload.

A new-look midfield engine room could see Serge Gnabry drop into a deeper role alongside Pascal Gross and Anton Stach to replace the duo of Angelo Stiller and Leon Goretzka.

Defensive rotations should see Nathaniel Brown rewarded for his Eintracht Frankfurt form with a start at left-back, while Malick Thiaw and Antonio Rudiger pair up in the heart of the back four.

Finally, Joshua Kimmich is expected to offer veteran leadership from right-back once more as Oliver Baumann continues his stint between the posts in the absence of the regular number one.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Thiaw, Rudiger, Brown; Gnabry, Gross, Stach; Karl, Woltemade, Schade