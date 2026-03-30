Argentina vs. Zambia: Lionel Scaloni reveals whether Lionel Messi will start at La Bombonera

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 19:02

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Lionel Messi will start Tuesday's friendly against Zambia at La Bombonera.

Messi linked up with the Argentina squad after making a positive start to the 2026 season with Inter Miami.

The 38-year-old scored five goals across his first six appearances of the season, including an effort in the 3-2 win over New York City before the international window.

Messi then had to settle for a substitute appearance in Argentina's friendly against Mauritania on Saturday, as Scaloni opted for a front three of Nico Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez and Julian Alvarez.

The Inter Miami start was introduced at half time when the score was 2-0, but he was unable to make an impact in an underwhelming second period for the hosts, which included a late goal for the visitors.

© Imago

Scaloni confirms Messi start for Zambia friendly

La Albiceleste will continue their 2026 World Cup preparations in Tuesday's meeting with Zambia at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Scaloni has revealed that Messi will feature in the starting lineup.

“Lionel Messi will start tomorrow," Scaloni said as per Fabrizio Romano. "It will be a serious test for our team at the best level possible”.

The game represents the chance for Messi to score against a team he has not previously faced in his career.

With Messi set to make his 198th international appearance, putting him just two games away from becoming just the third player to play in 200 international games, after Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Will Messi play at the 2026 World Cup?

While Messi will start against Zambia, it is still unclear whether he will feature in Argentina's World Cup defence this summer.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to decide whether he wants to appear at a sixth World Cup finals, twenty years after making his debut in the tournament.

Scaloni revealed last week that he will "do everything he can" for Messi to be at the tournament, but the final decision ultimately rests with the Barcelona legend.

Even if he opts to play at the World Cup, Messi and Scaloni will have to decide the best way to maximise his influence in the tournament - whether to play as a starter or look to make an impact from the bench.