Jeremie Frimpong injury update: Games Liverpool star could miss as Arne Slot sweats on fitness ahead of Paris Saint-Germain

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Apr 2026 01:03

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman confirmed that Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong picked up an injury on Tuesday.

The Dutch faced Ecuador in an international friendly on Tuesday, with Frimpong's side drawing 1-1 with the visitors.

Boss Ronald Koeman opted to bring the Liverpool right-back on from the bench at half time, only to bring him off less than 15 minutes later.

Koeman later explained that he was forced to take him off due to injury, telling reporters: "That was a blow to the team, we had to change him."

The Dutch coach was critical of the physical conditions that soe of his side had arrived in, though it is not clear if he had prior concerns about the fitness of Frimpong.

© Imago / PPAUK

How many games will Frimpong miss?

Frimpong has already suffered four muscle injuries this season, missing 25 games for club and country, and his record is concerning considering he had only picked up three injuries before moving to Anfield.

The type of setback that the Dutchman suffered on Tuesday is not yet known, but the Reds only have seven Premier League games left to play, so even a small issue could be significant.

Liverpool are still in two cup competitions, with the team set to face Manchester City on Saturday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, a match that Frimpong looks certain to miss out on.

Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final clashes with Paris Saint-Germain will take place on April 8 and April 14, but if the right-back has suffered another muscle injury, then Arne Slot will likely be forced to select an alternative.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Dominik Szoboszlai? Joe Gomez? Who will replace Frimpong?

The loss of Frimpong's immense pace should not be understated, and his potential absence is compounded by the fact Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai has often been forced to play on the right side of defence, and he is the most likely candidate to fill in as a right-back.

Joe Gomez has considerable experience as a right-back, but he offers little from an offensive perspective, so it would not be surprising if Slot opted to start Szoboszlai.