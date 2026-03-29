Preview: Netherlands vs Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 13:25 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 13:28

With both the Netherlands and Ecuador preparing for the 2026 World Cup, they must take Tuesday's friendly clash at the former's Philips Stadion seriously in order to be at their best for the competition.

The hosts beat Norway 2-1 on Friday, and they only have two more matches scheduled before the summer, whereas Tuesday's game is currently Ecuador's final fixture before the beginning of the tournament.

Match preview

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman will be pleased that his side opened the scoring against Norway from a corner considering he is reportedly keen on utilising set pieces as a weapon this summer.

His side's recent history at major tournaments has been mixed, as while they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, they were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of both the 2022 World Cup and 2024-25 Nations League.

Oranje's form heading into Tuesday's game has been excellent given they are undefeated in their past nine outings, a period in which they triumphed seven times.

The Netherlands scored at least three goals in four of their six most recent fixtures, and they managed to keep three clean sheets in that stretch.

Koeman will also be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak at home to 10 matches, and a win would be their sixth in that time.

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Ecuador held AFCON champions Morocco to a 1-1 stalemate on Friday, their eighth draw in 10 games, though they did achieve victory in their other two fixtures.

Tuesday's visitors will no doubt prove fierce opponents given their immense defensive quality, with the nation having only conceded three goals in their last 10 games.

Ecuador failed to find the back of the net themselves in half of those contests, though their skillset could suit knockout football.

La Seleccion have only faced the Netherlands three times in their history - they drew two and lost one game against their hosts - and their most recent meeting was a 1-1 stalemate in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

In head coach Sebastian Beccacece's last seven matches outside of Ecuador, he has overseen seven draws, with his team frustrating opponents such as Canada and the United States of America.

Netherlands form (all competitions):

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D

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Ecuador form (all competitions):

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D

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W

D

Team News

© Imago

The Netherlands are set to start Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen once again, and the shot-stopper can expect protection from centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Ryan Gravenberch could be handed a 26th cap, while Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders may be replaced in an advanced role by Xavi Simons.

Though Donyell Malen started as a number nine against Norway, Koeman could reward Brian Brobbey with a start given he was brought on as a substitute for the former last time out.

Ecuador's defensive displays would not have been possible with number six Moises Caicedo, who will protect a four-man defence featuring Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho.

Considering winger John Yeboah was taken off injured against Morocco, perhaps fans will see Kendry Paez play on the right flank, with Enner Valencia a likely inclusion as a striker.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Smit; Koopmeiners, Simons, Gakpo; Brobbey

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Paez, Plata, Minda; Valencia

We say: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Ecuador's defensive record is phenomenal, though they will be encountering a Netherlands side in fine goalscoring form.

It is difficult to see the visitors suffering a defeat, but the hosts should have enough to avoid losing against their opponents at Philips Stadion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.