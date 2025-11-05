World Cup draw: When is it? How can I watch it?

Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the upcoming draw for the 2026 World Cup.

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is very much on, with the competition set to begin on June 11, 2026, with the final of the tournament taking place on July 19, 2026.

The tournament will be the first to include 48 teams, expanded from 32, and the competition will be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries, with the main country being the United States, while Canada and Mexico will also host matches.

It will be the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations and the first since 2002 to be hosted by more than one nation, so it would be fair to say that even more eyes - if that is possible - will be on the finals.

The draw for the tournament is set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on December 5, 2025, and here Sports Mole runs through the key details.

World Cup draw will be held on December 5, 2025

The groups for the 2026 World Cup will be drawn in the US capital on December 5, 2025, and it will begin at 5pm GMT.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a recent statement: “We are excited to host the most anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup in history in the cultural and entertainment heart of the United States, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

"The draw is a major tournament milestone and one that will continue the remarkable build-up to the biggest sporting event ever, as we get set for many landmark FIFA events across North America throughout 2026.

"We look forward to welcoming the team delegations, our partners, global media, and, uniquely, fans representing each of the 16 wonderful Host Cities, to the capital of the United States for this significant occasion.”

Mexico have already been placed in Group A, Canada in Group B and the United States in Group D, and there will be 12 groups of four teams once the draw has been completed.

2026 World Cup draw: How can I watch it?

Supporters will be able to stream the draw live on FIFA's official website and FIFA’s YouTube channel.

There is expected to be a UK broadcaster, but no announcement has been made at this stage.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 World Cup?

Spain, England, France, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal are all fancied to be serious challengers for the trophy next summer, while Germany, Netherlands and Italy are among the outsiders.

Argentina are the holders of the trophy, having beaten France on penalties in the spectacular 2022 final, while France lifted the trophy in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.