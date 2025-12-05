Team News: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:00

Bournemouth and Chelsea will endeavour to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Tuesday, while the Blues were beaten 3-1 at Leeds United on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), Tyler Adams (suspended), Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro