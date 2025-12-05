Premier League Gameweek 15
Bournemouth
Dec 6, 2025 3.00pm
Chelsea

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Bournemouth and Chelsea will endeavour to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Tuesday, while the Blues were beaten 3-1 at Leeds United on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. CHELSEA

 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), Tyler Adams (suspended), Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Bournemouth related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe