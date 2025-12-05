Aston Villa transfer news: Villans targeting ambitious swoop for Chelsea attacking duo?

By Carter White | 05 Dec 2025 13:50 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:01

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea strikers Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap during the January transfer window.

The Villans have managed to get back on track following a rocky start to the campaign under the stewardship of Unai Emery.

The Second City outfit have won each of their last six matches across all competitions, including a 4-3 success at Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the week.

As a result, the Villans moved themselves up to a respectable third spot in the Premier League standings, six points behind Arsenal in first.

Speaking of the runaway leaders, Mikel Arteta's side are the visitors to Villa Park in a crucial clash on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago

Villa want Delap, Jackson deals in January?

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are targeting reinforcements for their attacking ranks during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Villans are considering swoops for both Jackson and Delap ahead of the winter trading point.

Senegal international Jackson is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, however it is understood that he will return to Stamford Bridge in the New Year.

As for Delap, the former Ipswich Town hotshot finds himself behind the likes of Joao Pedro in the pecking order in West London.

Bayern Munich supposedly have an obligation to purchase Jackson, but only if he racks up 40 appearances across all competitions.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Watkins partner or replacement?

After starring for England at Euro 2024, Villa man Watkins is on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel's thinking ahead of next summer's World Cup.

The ex-Exeter City marksman made a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign by his standards but scored a brilliant brace at Brighton last time out.

Given Watkins's waning form over recent months, either Jackson or Delap could slot in as the new first-choice striker for the Villans.