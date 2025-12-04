Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk labelled a "coward" by ex-Chelsea player as Sunderland draw leaves Premier League season in chaos

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 17:05 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:08

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been labelled a "coward" by former Chelsea player Craig Burley following the team's draw with Sunderland.

The Merseysiders have endured a nightmare campaign, with the club's 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday at Anfield leaving them in eighth place with just 22 points after 14 matchweeks.

Fans and pundits have argued that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot have been responsible for the club's misfortunes, but Van Dijk came in for significant criticism on Wednesday for his role in the Black Cats' goal.

Former Chelsea man Burley argued that the Dutchman is symbolic of Liverpool's downfall this term, telling ESPN: "He does everything wrong. Pass, doesn’t close it down and turns his back like a coward.

"It’s just absolutely crazy. He (Van Dijk) seems to be coming out of it relatively unscathed, and it is everybody else’s fault. But for me, at the back, he has been as bad as anybody else.

"I think that goal and the way that he refused to close it down and the fact that he turned his back is the epitome of his performances this season."

Van Dijk initially lost possession to goalscorer Chemsdine Talbi, but he failed to close the attacker down before his shot deflected past Alisson Becker.

Arne Slot or the players: Who is to blame for Liverpool's 2025-26 season?

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris remarked after Wednesday's match that he was "surprised" that his side had so much time on the ball, noting that he did not expect the hosts to be so passive out of possession.

While the likes of Van Dijk could have performed better in moments, the lack of a coordinated or aggressive press is a criticism that should be laid solely at Slot's doorstep.

Opponents have enjoyed multiple opportunities to attack Liverpool's box this season, and inviting pressure will inevitably lead to chances at goal.

Slot cannot be blamed for individual errors, but he can be blamed for his selection choices, especially as he has shown little desire to reward Curtis Jones or Federico Chiesa with the starts they deserve.

Though Van Dijk is 34 and Salah is 33, the Liverpool manager has failed to platform them, and it should perhaps not be surprising that they have struggled at times.

Champions League: Can Liverpool rescue their season in Europe?

Liverpool are already 11 points behind league-leaders Arsenal, and even if they won every remaining Premier League season, their maximum points total of 94 may not be enough for the title.

The Reds' hopes of retaining their crown are all but over, but the season could still be salvaged given the Champions League is still in play.

Automatic qualification to the round of 16 is by no means certain, but if the Merseysiders manage to finish in the top eight of the league phase or if they navigate a playoff round, then their star quality could help them go deep in the tournament.

However, Liverpool's best performers are unlikely to shine without a drastic change in coaching or without January additions.

Whether the club's hierarchy are willing to make a managerial change remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that players such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have the potential to impact games on the European stage.