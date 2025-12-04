Leeds vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Current and former champions of England collide at Elland Road on Saturday evening, as Leeds United welcome Liverpool for a fascinating Premier League encounter.
Daniel Farke's men host the holders on the back of a wonderful 3-1 win over Chelsea in the midweek round of fixtures, a result that launched them out of the relegation zone - at least for a matter of hours.
On the Reds' end, Arne Slot was fortunate to see his side come away from their clash with Sunderland with a 1-1 draw, one that leaves them a whopping 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 123
Leeds United wins: 29
Draws: 31
Liverpool wins: 63
Two of the most celebrated clubs in English football history, Leeds United and Liverpool have collided on 129 occasions in competitive football, and the Reds dominate the head-to-head with 63 wins compared to just 29 for the Whites.
Both sides claimed one victory over the other during the 2022-23 Premier League, though, as Jesse Marsch masterminded an incredible 2-1 victory at Anfield, before Jurgen Klopp's men gained revenge with a 6-1 Elland Road embarrassment.
Furthermore, that shock win for Leeds in October 2022 represents the Whites' only victory from their last 14 meetings with Liverpool across all competitions; the Merseyside giants have earned 10 wins of their own in that time, while another three games have ended level.
Across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Premier League seasons, Liverpool scored a whopping 13 combined goals against their Yorkshire foes, winning both matches in the latter campaign by an aggregate score of 9-0.
The Reds also boast a pair of semi-recent EFL Cup successes over Leeds - a 2-0 victory in 2016 and a 1-0 win in 2009 - and they have gone just over a quarter of a century without losing at Elland Road.
The Whites' most recent home success over Liverpool came all the way back in November 2000, when Mark Viduka scored a magnificent four goals in a 4-3 beating of Gerard Houllier's men.
Outside of league meetings, Liverpool and Leeds also clashed in the final of the 1964-65 FA Cup, where Bill Shankly's Reds won 2-1 thanks to extra-time goals from Roger Hunt and Ian St John either side of a Billy Bremner equaliser.
However, the Whites triumphed 4-3 over Liverpool in the 1992 Charity Shield - now known as the Community Shield - thanks in no small part to an Eric Cantona hat-trick.
Last 20 meetings
Apr 17, 2023: Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool (Premier League)
Oct 29, 2022: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)
Feb 23, 2022: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United (Premier League)
Sep 12, 2021: Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)
Apr 19, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)
Sep 12, 2020: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League)
Nov 29, 2016: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United (League Cup)
Sep 22, 2009: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool (League Cup)
Feb 29, 2004: Leeds United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
Oct 25, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Mar 23, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Oct 19, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)
Feb 03, 2002: Leeds United 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)
Oct 13, 2001: Liverpool 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Apr 13, 2001: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)
Jan 27, 2001: Leeds 0-2 Liverpool
Nov 04, 2000: Leeds United 4-3 Liverpool (Premier League)
Feb 05, 2000: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Aug 23, 1999: Leeds United 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
Apr 12, 1999: Leeds United 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)
Last 10 Premier League meetings
Apr 17, 2023: Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool (Premier League)
Oct 29, 2022: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)
Feb 23, 2022: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United (Premier League)
Sep 12, 2021: Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)
Apr 19, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)
Sep 12, 2020: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League)
Feb 29, 2004: Leeds United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
Oct 25, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Mar 23, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)
Oct 19, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)
Read more on Leeds United vs Liverpool
- How to watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream, TV channel
- Click here to read our full preview for Leeds United vs Liverpool
- Farke forced into double change: Predicted Leeds XI vs. Liverpool
- Salah returns, Chiesa starts: Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Leeds