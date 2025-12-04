Leeds vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 16:59 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 17:15

Current and former champions of England collide at Elland Road on Saturday evening, as Leeds United welcome Liverpool for a fascinating Premier League encounter.

Daniel Farke's men host the holders on the back of a wonderful 3-1 win over Chelsea in the midweek round of fixtures, a result that launched them out of the relegation zone - at least for a matter of hours.

On the Reds' end, Arne Slot was fortunate to see his side come away from their clash with Sunderland with a 1-1 draw, one that leaves them a whopping 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

Leeds United wins: 29

Draws: 31

Liverpool wins: 63

Two of the most celebrated clubs in English football history, Leeds United and Liverpool have collided on 129 occasions in competitive football, and the Reds dominate the head-to-head with 63 wins compared to just 29 for the Whites.

Both sides claimed one victory over the other during the 2022-23 Premier League, though, as Jesse Marsch masterminded an incredible 2-1 victory at Anfield, before Jurgen Klopp's men gained revenge with a 6-1 Elland Road embarrassment.

Furthermore, that shock win for Leeds in October 2022 represents the Whites' only victory from their last 14 meetings with Liverpool across all competitions; the Merseyside giants have earned 10 wins of their own in that time, while another three games have ended level.

Across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Premier League seasons, Liverpool scored a whopping 13 combined goals against their Yorkshire foes, winning both matches in the latter campaign by an aggregate score of 9-0.

The Reds also boast a pair of semi-recent EFL Cup successes over Leeds - a 2-0 victory in 2016 and a 1-0 win in 2009 - and they have gone just over a quarter of a century without losing at Elland Road.

The Whites' most recent home success over Liverpool came all the way back in November 2000, when Mark Viduka scored a magnificent four goals in a 4-3 beating of Gerard Houllier's men.

Outside of league meetings, Liverpool and Leeds also clashed in the final of the 1964-65 FA Cup, where Bill Shankly's Reds won 2-1 thanks to extra-time goals from Roger Hunt and Ian St John either side of a Billy Bremner equaliser.

However, the Whites triumphed 4-3 over Liverpool in the 1992 Charity Shield - now known as the Community Shield - thanks in no small part to an Eric Cantona hat-trick.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 17, 2023: Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2022: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2021: Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2016: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United (League Cup)

Sep 22, 2009: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool (League Cup)

Feb 29, 2004: Leeds United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 23, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2002: Leeds United 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 13, 2001: Liverpool 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2001: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2001: Leeds 0-2 Liverpool

Nov 04, 2000: Leeds United 4-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2000: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1999: Leeds United 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 12, 1999: Leeds United 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 17, 2023: Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2022: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2021: Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 29, 2004: Leeds United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 23, 2003: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Read more on Leeds United vs Liverpool