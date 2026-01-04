Enzo Maresca replacement: Chelsea-linked manager responds to Blues rumours

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jan 2026 01:17 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 01:24

One of Europe’s most highly-rated tactical minds has ruled himself out of the running to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

The Blues are searching for a replacement since parting company with the Italian head coach on New Year's Day after one Premier League win in seven matches.

Despite leading the club to the FIFA Club World Cup title in December, Maresca's departure was triggered by a breakdown in relations with the board and a dip in domestic form that left the side fifth in the Premier League table.

The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are reportedly determined to find a manager who can commit to a long-term project and integrate with the club's multi-club ownership model.

Chelsea-linked manager rejects mid-season move

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to Ben Jacobs, Francesco Farioli has officially ruled out a departure from Porto despite persistent links to the vacancy at Chelsea.

The 36-year-old Italian emphasised his commitment to the Portuguese giants, stating that leaving in the middle of a process was never considered.

Farioli, who previously managed Nice and Ajax, highlighted a deep connection with the Porto presidency and a desire to build upon the foundations he has established at the Dragao.

"There is no doubt [I am staying] and there has never been any doubt about that," said the Italian.

"If I look back at my previous experiences, at Nice and last season at Ajax, for me leaving in the middle of a process has never been a topic. It is not something that stays in my mind.

"Here in Porto, I truly believe that there is also something more, something deeper, in terms of connection and relationship with the president and with the club. From my side, I am totally committed to the club and totally connected to the reality we are living."

Rosenior remains frontrunner as Strasbourg movement expected

© Imago / Sportsphoto

With Farioli no longer an option, Liam Rosenior has solidified his position as the leading candidate to take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The 41-year-old Englishman is currently in charge of Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club under the BlueCo ownership umbrella.

Rosenior issued an emotional statement following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nice, which many interpreted as a farewell to the Ligue 1 outfit.

The board reportedly view Rosenior as a pragmatic choice who already understands the tactical and structural expectations of the ownership group.

Movement regarding his appointment is expected to accelerate now that Strasbourg’s weekend commitments have concluded.

In the interim, academy coach Calum McFarlane is set to lead the team for their daunting trip to face title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday.