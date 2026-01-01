Chelsea part ways with head coach Enzo Maresca: Who is the favourite to replace the 45-year-old at Stamford Bridge?

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 12:56

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Enzo Maresca, with the 45-year-old leaving his position as head coach less than six months after winning the Club World Cup.

The Blues have only been victorious in one of their last seven Premier League matches, a run that includes a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Maresca did not hold a press conference after the Bournemouth clash after allegedly falling ill, but it is understood that growing tension with senior figures at Stamford Bridge had left his position untenable.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last season in addition to winning the Conference League, while Maresca led the capital outfit to success in the Club World Cup last summer, beating Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The capital outfit are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, while they are 13th in the overall Champions League table.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca leaves his role as Chelsea head coach

Chelsea were allegedly planning to assess Maresca's position at the end of the season, but the Italian's unhappiness with his working conditions led to the decision being made sooner, with the search for a replacement now underway.

"Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," read a statement from Chelsea.

"During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Rosenior the favourite to replace Maresca

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is the clear favourite to replace Maresca at this stage, with the 41-year-old impressing senior figures at Chelsea with his work for Strasbourg, who are also part of BlueCo - the consortium led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss.

Rosenior has been in charge of Strasbourg since 2024, boasting a record of 31 wins, 14 draws and 17 defeats from his 62 matches at the helm.

"Chelsea will appoint new manager very soon, not gonna take weeks or long time. The club is now working on it. Liam Rosenior, highly rated internally after excellent job at Strasbourg as he’s among contenders. Decision to be made in days, won’t take long," transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola are also being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.