Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Antoine Semenyo at centre of frantic first half

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 21:44 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 21:45

Bournemouth held Chelsea to a 2-2 stalemate at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night in what could be Antoine Semenyo's last game for the club.

David Brookes opened the scoring in the early stages after chaos ensued in the box from a Semenyo throw, but Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot on the 15th-minute mark.

Enzo Fernandez gave the hosts the lead after he excellently opened up space to shoot after feigning an effort, but his strike was cancelled out by yet another Cherries throw-in that resulted in Justin Kluivert netting before half an hour had passed.

The second half was much less intense and far less entertaining than the first, with the game eventually fizzling out before the full-time whistle.

Chelsea end the night in fifth place with 30 points, whereas Bournemouth are 15th with 23 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

If ever there as a game that demonstrated the importance of set pieces, it was undoubtedly Tuesday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues conceded twice from throw-ins, and they could have easily conceded more in the first half had Bournemouth not finished poorly.

Enzo Maresca's side are two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, but that gap will grow to five points if they beat Leeds United on Thursday.

Bournemouth were winless in nine games prior to their match in London, so while a draw away to Chelsea should not be seen as a poor result in isolation, Andoni Iraola will be frustrated by his side failing to win yet again.

If Tuesday was Semenyo's farewell, then he can at least say that he contributed to both of the Cherries' goals, though he will be disappointed to have conceded a penalty.

CHELSEA VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

David Brooks goal vs. Chelsea (6th min, Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth)

Antoine Semenyo launches a throw into the penalty area, and David Brooks directs a header at Robert Sanchez from point-blank range, and he is fortunate to get a second chance before burying it past the goalkeeper.

Bournemouth lead!

15th min: Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth (Cole Palmer)

Semenyo clips Estevao in the box and Chelsea are awarded a penalty, and Cole Palmer sends his strike to the bottom-left corner.

A quick response!

23rd min: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth (Enzo Fernandez)

Alejandro Garnacho squares across into the box to Enzo Fernandez, who feigns to shoot and gets a clear view of goal, before striking high into the right corner.

Great skill, great finish!

27th min: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth (Justin Kluivert)

Semenyo lines up another throw but from the left this time, and his delivery is met by Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah, but he flicks the ball to the back post where Justin Kluivert taps home.

What a game!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DAVID BROOKS

David Brooks was a thorn in Chelsea's side all afternoon, with no other player on the pitch creating more chances (five).

The winger also took the most shots (four), and while Semenyo deserves credit for causing chaos in the box for his goal, Brooks still demonstrated the tenacity needed to take advantage of the confusion in the penalty area.

CHELSEA VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 67%-33% Bournemouth

Shots: Chelsea 17-17 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-6 Bournemouth

Corners: Chelsea 12-3 Bournemouth

Fouls: Chelsea 5-12 Bournemouth

BEST STATS

G/A since the start of last PL season:



19 — Enzo Fernández

15 — Dominik Szoboszlai

13 — Martin Ødegaard

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea are set to play Manchester City in their next league game on January 4, and they will travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham three days later.

Bournemouth will play host to two London clubs in their next two outings, with the Cherries set to face Arsenal on January 3 and Tottenham Hotspur on January 7.