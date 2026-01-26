Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund release video of "emotional" Aaron Anselmino saying goodbyes before Stamford Bridge return

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 15:44 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 15:44

Borussia Dortmund have seemingly taken aim at Chelsea for their decision to recall Aaron Anselmino.

On Sunday, reports emerged that the Premier League giants had activated a clause in their agreement with Dortmund to recall the 20-year-old.

However, further claims have suggested that Dortmund have been left furious by the development, with Chelsea taking the decision at the last possible moment from a contractual perspective.

There have been previous suggestions that the Argentine was happy with life at the Westfalenstadion.

That is despite the prospect featuring just once since December 11 and making a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

Dortmund hint at Chelsea fury with social media video

On Monday afternoon, Dortmund released a video on social media that showed Anselmino saying goodbye to his teammates.

Anselmino was shown as being tearful during the 38-second clip, arguably a hint from Dortmund that he wanted to stay in Germany.

As it stands, it is yet to be decided by Chelsea whether Anselmino will remain in West London for the rest of the season or move elsewhere.

With his stock having grown with outings in the Bundesliga and Champions League, the player will justifiably hope that he can earn regular football between now and May.

Why Dortmund will not want to burn bridges with Chelsea

Although Dortmund have reasons to feel undermined by Chelsea, they also know that they are benefitting from regular dealings with them.

Chelsea allowed Dortmund to sign Ian Maatsen on loan in January 2024, the left-sided player helping them reach the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Carney Chukwuemeka has made 40 appearances over the past year. He initially signed on loan from Chelsea before competing a permanent transfer.

Given the amount of prospects at both Chelsea and Strasbourg, Dortmund know that they can maintain their own strategy with regards to signing youngsters with potential if they stay on good terms with BlueCo.