Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

26 Jan 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:54

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League when they welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's side are currently 12th in the overall table, level on points (13) with the six teams above them, while the Scandinavians are 28th, two points behind 24th-placed Olympiacos.

Match preview

Atletico boast a record of four wins, one draw and two defeats from their seven matches in the Champions League this season, with 13 points leaving them in 12th spot in the overall table.

Simeone's side are level on points with the six teams above them, and they drew 1-1 with Galatasaray in the competition last week, before recording a 3-0 victory over Mallorca in Spain's top flight at the weekend.

The Red and Whites need a win over Bodo/Glimt to stand a chance of finishing in the top eight and automatically qualifying for the knockout round of the competition, but they are guaranteed at least a position in the knockout round playoffs.

Atletico would still need other results to go their way in order to finish in the top eight, with a win over Bodo/Glimt in itself not being enough to advance to the next stage.

The Red and Whites have won all of their previous six UEFA matches against teams from Norway, while they have won 12 of their last 13 Champions League home matches and have been beaten in just one of their last 18 games on home soil in the European competition.

FULL-TIME: Bodo/Glimt STUN Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in Norway! pic.twitter.com/IEEvJap9JP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2026

Bodo/Glimt will be buoyed by the fact that Atletico have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league stage fixtures in the Champions League, while the visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their seven matches in this season's league phase.

The Norwegian outfit will enter this match off the back of an incredible result, beating Manchester City 3-1, with the result moving them into 28th spot in the overall table.

Kjetil Knutsen's side must beat Atletico to stand any chance of finishing in the playoffs, but a lot of results would still need to go their way in order to be present in the top 24.

Bodo/Glimt are on a winter break in their domestic season, with their last match in Norway's top flight coming against Fredrikstad at the end of November.

The away side have since played twice in the Champions League and also featured in two friendlies, and their period of rest proved crucial in an energetic performance against Man City last time out.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

WLWWWD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

DLWWDW

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

DLLLDW

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

LWDWWW

Team News

Griezmann has suffered a low-grade muscle injury in his left thigh, as diagnosed by the club’s medical staff following an MRI.



The Frenchman sustained the injury during Friday’s training session. His return to competition will depend on the progress of his recovery. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 23, 2026

Clement Lenglet was back in the Atletico bench against Mallorca, but Antoine Griezmann is currently on the sidelines with a muscular problem and will miss out on Wednesday night.

Simeone's side are otherwise in excellent shape, and there could be a spot in a wide area for Thiago Almada, who came off the bench to score against Mallorca last time out.

Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez will continue in the final third of the field, but there should be a recall in the middle of the midfield for the experienced Koke.

As for Bodo/Glimt, Ulrik Saltnes, Daniel Bassi and Haitam Aleesami are unavailable for selection due to injury problems, but the visitors have no fresh issues.

As a result, head coach Knutsen is likely to name an unchanged side from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Man City in the competition last time out.

Jens Petter Hauge has scored five times this season and will feature in the final third of the field, while there is set to be a spot through the middle for Kasper Hogh.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Almada; Alvarez, Sorloth

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt were outstanding against Man City, but Atletico are so strong at home, and we are backing the Red and Whites to secure all three points which might be enough to finish in the top eight.

