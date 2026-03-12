Preview: Lincoln City vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Mar 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 17:01

In a huge clash at the top of the League One table, Lincoln City and Stockport County lock horns at Sincil Bank on Saturday afternoon.

The Imps will be aiming to secure a sixth consecutive victory after edging past Exeter City 1-0 during the week, while the Hatters have been slightly less consistent and will play their first league match in nearly 14 days after their fixture with Mansfield Town was postponed.

Match preview

Lincoln City established themselves as one of the surprise packages of the season with an impressive start to the League One campaign, initially appearing capable of challenging for a playoff place.

With 10 matches remaining, however, they have gone well beyond those early expectations.

Michael Skubala’s side head into the weekend top of the table with 77 points, sitting four clear of second-placed Cardiff City after recording 23 wins, eight draws and just five defeats so far this season.

Their impressive run of five straight wins included a vital success over the Bluebirds, with a 2-0 victory in South Wales allowing them to take a big step towards promotion and dethrone Brian Barry-Murphy's side at the top of the League One table.

Since that win, they carried on their relentless march towards the Championship with a 1-0 triumph away to Exeter City, a result that was arguably more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Their fast start put them in control and they were able to take the lead through a Tom Hamer header after 32 minutes to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches, and they look like a side that cannot be stopped.

Should they make it six wins in a row, then Imps could be heading into next week seven clear at the summit.

© Imago

Stockport County, meanwhile, arrive in Lincolnshire hoping to rediscover some consistency in their own promotion push with the Hatters returning to league action after two weeks away, having seen their match against Mansfield postponed.

Despite no league action, they have had an EFL Trophy semi-final to contend with and were able to book their spot at Wembley thanks to a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The trip to Sincil Bank will also mark Stockport’s fourth consecutive away match in all competitions, though that may not concern them too much given their impressive record on the road.

The Hatters currently boast the fourth-best away record in League One, having collected 25 points from 17 matches away from Edgeley Park.

With that said, the Hatters have lost successive league matches, making it three defeats in the last four, a run that has seen the gap to the automatic promotion places widen while allowing the chasing pack to close in.

Even so, a return to winning ways this weekend could still leave them five points clear of seventh-placed Reading ahead of next week's round of fixtures.

The pair come head-to-head for the second time this season after a dramatic 92nd-minute Rob Street winner secured a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day.

Lincoln City League One form:

D W W W W W

Stockport County League One form:

W D L W L L

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Team News

© Imago

Skubala has the luxury of naming the same XI once again after sustaining no further injuries down south on Tuesday night.

Given their excellent run of form, the Imps are expected to remain largely unchanged, with Street set to lead the line as he looks to add to his tally of eight goals for the season.

A back four anchored by centre-backs Tom Hamer and Sonny Bradley has helped them record the best defensive record in League One, with Tendayi Darikwa and Adam Reach expected to continue at full-back.

As for the travellers, expect changes to be made due to their bad run of form and the fact they were in EFL Trophy action last time out.

Challinor made a big change in goal at the end of last month with Ben Hinchliffe dropped for Corey Addai; the latter will be hoping to start for the third successive match.

While there may be a surprise in goal, do not expect any in midfield, with Oliver Norwood set to partner captain Lewis Bate.

Also expect Kyle Wootton, who is League One's second-top scorer with 17 goals, to start in attack alongside the in-form Adama Sidibeh.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; One, Moylan, House; Street

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Stokes, Norwood, Bate, Osborn; Diamond, Sidibeh, Wootton

We say: Lincoln City 2-1 Stockport County

The Imps have been in remarkable form in recent months and sit top of the table for a reason.

Stockport County have enjoyed a strong season of their own, but with the Imps carrying significant momentum and boasting one of the league’s most solid defences, we expect the hosts to edge a competitive encounter and extend their unbeaten run to 20 games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.