Man United teenager Diego Leon opens up on Michael Carrick message after tough first season in England

Manchester United defender Diego Leon has admitted that he has found it tough to settle in England during his first season with the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old joined Man United from Cerro Porteno last summer, but he is yet to make his first-team debut for the 20-time English champions.

Leon has contributed one goal in nine Premier League 2 appearances for the club's Under-21s this season, and he was on the bench for the first team on three occasions in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The teenager had made 33 first-team appearances for Cerro Porteno before his move to Old Trafford, and the fact that he has not been given a single minute for the Red Devils this term is a surprise.

Leon has admitted that it has been tough for him to settle into English life, but the youngster is confident that he is slowly adapting to the move.

Leon is yet to make his senior debut for Man United

“At the beginning it was a bit difficult, honestly. When I first arrived I didn’t understand any English," Leon told Versus Sports.

"My girlfriend and I would go out and people would speak to us, and I felt very uncomfortable because they were talking and we didn’t understand anything.

"When I arrived at training the players wanted to talk to me and I couldn’t speak with them. That bothered me quite a lot. Then I told myself: I have to learn English."

When asked what advice Carrick had given him, Leon continued: "He told me to stay calm, to try to improve tactically and to attack more often, but when I attack I also have to come back with the same intensity.

Leon: 'Carrick told me to stay calm'

"It's pretty clear that I still have a way to go. I lack maturity, the physical aspect, the tactical and technical aspects, but I feel like I'm improving.

"They tell me to stay calm and that it's quite normal. They tell me that coming from Paraguay makes a huge difference. The Premier League isn't easy.

“The thing that surprised me the most was the intensity. On the first day we did a small-sided game.

"I went to press a player and before I could even get close, the ball was already behind me again. The speed of play forced him to adapt quickly. It was very fast. I realised straight away how big the difference is."

Man United are believed to be considering sending Leon out on loan for the 2026-27 campaign in order to gain valuable first-team experience.