Burnley lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 19:07

Burnley could be without up to nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (both knee), Connor Roberts, Axel Tuanzebe (both Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

Mike Tresor (ankle) and Armando Broja (unspecified) have both begun light training, but this weekend’s game is set to come too soon for the pair, while Zian Flemming (calf) and Marcus Edwards (knock) have also trained and a late call will be made on their availability.

Flemming is Burnley’s joint-top scorer this season with seven goals - along with ex-Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony - and if fit, the striker will be looking to score in his third successive Premier League appearance, having previously netted against Brentford and Chelsea.

Lyle Foster could instead lead the line if Flemming misses out, with Anthony, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Loum Tchaouna and Edwards - it fit - all battling for starts in advanced central roles in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Head coach Scott Parker is set to stick with Lucas Pires and Kyle Walker - who retired from international football earlier this week - as wing-backs, while Florentino Luis, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri are the most likely trio to link arms in midfield.

A back three of Maxime Esteve, Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Pires; Anthony, Foster

