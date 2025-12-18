Bournemouth vs Burnley Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Byron David | 18 Dec 2025 13:23 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 10:54

At the end of October, Bournemouth were second in the Premier League and looking like the only ones to challenge Arsenal this season.

However, a lot can change in football, and it has, with the Cherries failing to win any of their last seven league outings, leading them down the table to 13th.

It was a similar situation with Burnley, who started impressively until their season commenced its unravelling.

Now, the two meet, both needing a win for different reasons, but both having been starved of victories in the recent past.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 36

Bournemouth wins: 9

Draws: 11

Burnley wins: 16

Despite their history going back to 1961, there have only been 36 meetings between Bournemouth and Burnley, which is probably because of being in different divisions through the years.

This meeting will be their first since the 2023-24 season, when Bournemouth did the double over the Clarets, winning 2-1 in the corresponding fixture, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Philip Billing cancelling out Charlie Taylor’s 11th-minute opener.

The visitors were under the guidance of Vincent Kompany that day, as they were in the most recent meeting with Bournemouth, which took place at Turf Moor, where Andoni Iraola’s men scored two unanswered goals from Semenyo and Justin Kluivert.

Before those two clashes, Burnley had won four in a row in the Premier League between 2018 and 2020, all under the guidance of Sean Dyche, while the Cherries were led by Eddie Howe.

Interestingly, the first three meetings between the clubs came in the FA Cup between 1961 and 1966, of which Burnley won two, including a replay that they won 7-0.

The hosts’ largest win against Burnley came in 1998, when both clubs were in League Two, where Bournemouth put five goals past the visitors without reply.

Their first-ever top-flight meeting took place in December 2016, when Burnley won 3-2 at Turf Moor, which was also only the eighth time the Clarets had scored three or more in the Premier League, after playing 91 matches at that time.

The very last clash between the two saw Bournemouth add to Burnley’s relegation woes in the season that they eventually went down, not a far-fetched narrative to this Saturday’s edition.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 03, 2024: Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2023: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 07, 2023: Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley (FA Cup)

Feb 09, 2021: Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth (FA Cup)

Feb 22, 2020: Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2019: Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2018: Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 13, 2018: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2017: Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 13, 2017: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2016: Burnley 3-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 15, 2014: Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 09, 2013: Burnley 1-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Jan 29, 2005: Burnley 2-0 Bournemouth (FA Cup)

Feb 12, 2000: Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (League Two)

Sep 3, 1999: Burnley 2-1 Bournemouth (League Two)

Apr 17, 1999: Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth (League Two)

Nov 21, 1998: Bournemouth 5-0 Burnley (League Two)

Apr 25, 1988: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (League Two)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 03, 2024: Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2023: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2020: Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2019: Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2018: Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 13, 2018: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2017: Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 13, 2017: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2016: Burnley 3-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Read more on Bournemouth vs Burnley