Bournemouth lineup vs Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Iraola’s hand is forced into a change

By Byron David | 18 Dec 2025 12:52 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 10:52

Bournemouth are looking to end their seven-game winless run in the Premier League when they host Burnley on Saturday, December 20, at the Vitality Stadium.

Thirteenth in the current standings, the Cherries need to snap their poor run of results, but showed incredible resilience in their 4-4 draw at Manchester United on Monday night.

However, there was one casualty for Andoni Iraola on the night, as Tyler Adams had to be subbed off after just five minutes on the pitch, due to injury.

The midfielder had a knee issue and will likely not feature against Burnley this weekend, but other than that, the Cherries will see minimal changes from their last match out.

Djordje Petrovic will feature in goal, behind a back-four of Adam Smith, Bafode Diakite, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert.

Alex Scott should slip into the midfield in place of the injured Adams, alongside Marcus Tavernier, while the three behind the striker are likely to remain, with Justin Kluivert playing the number 10 role, and Antoine Semenyo and Alejandro Jimenez occupying the wings.

The latter two should be careful here, as they are both one caution away from serving a one-game suspension.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this game

