Man Utd news: Ruben Amorim 'concern' forces Old Trafford chiefs into swift action

Manchester United are understood to have launched an immediate investigation into how detailed tactical information was leaked just hours before their fixture against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils played out a 4-4 draw with the Cherries at Old Trafford on Monday, with both clubs serving a Monday night special in the eight-goal thriller.

While many laud the attacking nature of the game in Manchester, United were believed to be seething after important tactical information was divulged.

The club’s hierarchy are determined to uncover the source after head coach Ruben Amorim’s intention to change formation emerged publicly on the afternoon of the game.

Search for Man Utd dressing room mole reportedly underway

According to Mirror Football, the breach has raised serious concerns at Old Trafford about the safeguarding of sensitive team information.

The report suggests that a search is now underway to identify the dressing room ‘mole’.

Amorim had planned to move away from his usual three-man defence in favour of a back four, with Diogo Dalot operating in a more traditional full-back position.

However, the element of surprise was lost when word of the tactical tweak broke early, potentially handing Bournemouth an advantage in their preparation.

How Amorim reacted to 'another' leak

Amorim hinted at the leak after the match, pointing out that the media appeared to know what he had been working on in training despite his attempts to keep it confidential.

"That is for you to discuss, not for me," said the Portuguese manager. "I know that you guys know that I trained this week with a back four. I don't know how, but that is a good thing for you guys to discuss this week."

The above-mentioned source explains that Monday's episode is the latest in a series of leaks that have plagued the club.

It is said that recent reports about Bruno Fernandes's complaints have not gone unnoticed by those in charge at Old Trafford, who also took offence at sensitive team news leaking before a Manchester derby last year.

United are now understood to be determined to stamp out the issue and avoid further tactical setbacks after the dramatic 4-4 draw that lifted them to sixth place in the table.