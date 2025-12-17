AFCON 2025: Manchester United's 'anger' over departing player explained

By Anthony Brown | 17 Dec 2025 02:59 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:23

Manchester United have reportedly voiced strong displeasure towards the Moroccan Football Association after their request concerning Noussair Mazraoui was turned down.

The Red Devils had hoped the defender would be available for the recent draw with Bournemouth before joining up for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the full-back was refused permission to play just a few days before the tournament was due to start.

While it is uncertain if the versatile defender's exclusion was the cause, United were leaky at the back against the Cherries as it ended 4-4 on Monday night at Old Trafford.

Federation's stance over Man Utd's Mazraoui causes chaos

Ruben Amorim had previously revealed discussions with several national federations about the release of African players for the forthcoming AFCON 2025.

While Cameroon and the Ivory Coast allowed Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to remain with their clubs, Morocco took a firmer position due to their responsibilities as the host nation.

As a consequence, Mazraoui had to sit out the match despite having trained all week in preparation for featuring.

According to BBC Sport, United are said to have taken the issue to the sport’s global governing body but were unable to secure a reversal of the decision.

Mazraoui controversy: Why Man Utd reportedly feel bitter

The aforementioned source suggests that there is significant resentment at Old Trafford, where staff feel they were treated inequitably compared with other countries.

Morocco placed greater importance on a training session than on the league match, a stance that also disrupted plans for Roma and Real Betis.

With Mazraoui unavailable and several senior defenders injured, Amorim was forced to select an inexperienced defence that included teenagers Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.

Given injuries to Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, Amorim will have to navigate the busy December period smartly to avoid slipping further below in the Premier League table.