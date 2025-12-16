Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Drita - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 16 Dec 2025 23:29 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 12:12

On Thursday, Rayo Vallecano and Drita will lock horns in the final round of fixtures in the League Phase of the Conference League.

The Spanish side head into matchday six in seventh position, while the visitors are sitting in 19th place in the standings.

Match preview

Rayo have performed well in their first appearance in a main draw of European competition since they reached the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2000-01.

Inigo Perez's side have won three of their five League Phase games (D1, L1), including a narrow 2-1 victory in last Thursday's away clash against Jagiellonia Bialystok, thanks to goals from Sergio Camello and Pacha Espino.

Having qualified for the knockout rounds, Rayo know that a win on Thursday will guarantee a top-eight finish and secure progression straight to the last 16, although a failure to claim all three points will put them at risk of dropping below eighth spot.

Los Franjirrojos will enter their final League Phase game on the back of the goalless draw in Monday's home clash against Real Betis.

Rayo will be frustrated with the fact that they have now gone six La Liga games without a win (D4, L2), although Monday's result at least extended their unbeaten home run to six competitive matches (W3, D3).

Thursday's hosts also boast a 100% home record in Europe, having beaten Neman Grodno, Shkendija and Lech Pozan at the Estadio de Vallecas this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Matrix Images

Drita have will be pleased with their overall performance in their first group stage/League Phase of a European competition, having won two, drawn two and lost one of their five matches in the Conference League.

After starting with consecutive draws, Drita went on to record 1-0 victories over Shelbourne and Shkendija before they suffered their first defeat of the competition in last Thursday's home meeting with AZ Alkmaar.

Sven Mijnans, Isak Jensen and Ibrahim Sadiq all found the net to condemn Drita to a heavy 3-0 defeat, causing the reigning Kosovan champions to drop to 19th place in the League Phase.

Zekirija Ramadani's side are still in a strong position to play some form of knockout football, boasting a two-point cushion over 25th spot, while there is also a two-point gap to the top eight.

However, Drita are winless in three competitive matches since beating Besa Peja in the Kosovan Cup at the start of the month, having played out 1-1 league draws with Dukagjini and Gjilani on either side of their disappointing result against AZ.

They can at least draw inspiration from the fact that they have won two and drawn one of their three Conference League away games this season (including qualifying).

Rayo Vallecano Conference League form:

W D W L W

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

L D W L W D

Drita Conference League form:

D D W W L

Drita form (all competitions):

W LW D L D

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Rayo are unable to call upon forward Jorge de Frutos, who picked up a knee injury in the recent draw with Betis.

The hosts are also expected to be without Randy Nteka, Diego Mendez, Abdul Mumin, Oscar Trejo and Alemao due to injury.

Pathe Ciss, who is suspended for Thursday’s fixture, played the duration of Monday’s goalless affair, but he has since linked up with the Senegal squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As for the visitors, Mamadou Ben Zidane Soumahoro is set to serve a one-match ban after picking up his third yellow card of the League Phase in last week’s defeat to AZ.

Defender Juan Camilo Mesa remains sidelined with an injury that has kept him out of action since the early stages of the season.

Drita may also be without their captain Rron Broja, who has been absent from the last three matchday squads.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Valentin, Gumbau; Ratiu, Palazon, Perez; Camello

Drita possible starting lineup:

Maloku; Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Pellumbi, Ovouka; Ajeraj, Limaj, Dabiqaj, Mustafa, Shejl; Manaj

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Drita

Rayo have won all three of their European home games this season, and we think that the Spanish hosts will make full use of home advantage again to pick up all three points and seal a top-eight finish in the League Phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.