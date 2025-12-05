Preview: Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 14:30 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:55

Espanyol will be aiming to make it three straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night.

The Catalan outfit are currently sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 24 points from their opening 14 matches of the season, while Rayo, who have drawn their last three at this level, are ninth in the division on 17 points.

Match preview

Espanyol have impressed in La Liga this season, boasting a record of seven wins, three draws and four defeats from their 14 matches to collect 24 points, which has left them in sixth spot in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Real Betis.

The Catalan team have won their last two in La Liga against Sevilla and Celta Vigo, but they will enter this match off the back of a shock loss in the Copa del Rey.

Indeed, Manolo Gonzalez's side lost 1-0 to fourth-tier outfit Baleares in the second round of the cup on Thursday night.

Espanyol therefore only have La Liga to focus on for the remainder of the campaign, and they have a strong home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 16 points from their eight matches in front of their own fans.

The White and Blues will be welcoming a Rayo side that have a respectable 10 points to show from their eight matches away from their own stadium this term.

© Imago

Rayo were also in Copa del Rey action on Thursday evening, but there was to be no slip-up from the capital side, winning 2-1 after extra-time to secure their spot in the third round of the competition.

Inigo Perez's team are also playing in the Conference League this season, with seven points from four matches leaving them in 12th spot in the overall table.

Rayo have a record of four wins, five draws and five defeats from 14 La Liga matches this season, meanwhile, with 17 points leaving them in ninth spot in the division, only three points behind seventh-placed Getafe.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in Spain's top flight last term, and they will certainly be targeting a similar spot this term.

Rayo have actually drawn each of their last three league matches, sharing the points with Real Madrid, Real Oviedo and Valencia.

Espanyol La Liga form:

WWLLWW

Espanyol form (all competitions):

WLLWWL

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

WWLDDD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WDDLDW

Team News

© Imago

Espanyol are still without the services of important forward Javi Puado due to a knee injury, with the 27-year-old absent since the start of October.

The home side are otherwise in strong shape, though, and there is set to be another spot in the final third of the field for Roberto Fernandez, who has scored three times in Spain's top flight this term.

There will be wholesale changes from the side that started in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Edu Exposito should keep his spot in the middle of midfield.

As for Rayo, Abdul Mumin, Diego Mendez, Pedro Diaz and Oscar Trejo have been ruled out of the match due to injury problems, while Alemao and Randy Nteka both need to be assessed before final decisions are made.

The visitors will also be without the services of Pathe Ciss, who is once again suspended following his red card against Real Oviedo.

Alvaro Garcia has been in excellent scoring form this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 22 appearances, and the 33-year-old will again feature in an attacking position on Sunday.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Zarate, Exposito, Milla; Fernandez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Perez, Valentin, Lopez, Garcia; De Frutos, Alemao

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

This has all of the makings of a very interesting match, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but Espanyol have been strong at home this term, and that should carry them to a narrow success on Sunday.

