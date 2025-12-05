Premier League Gameweek 15
Man City
Dec 6, 2025 3.00pm
Sunderland

Team News: Man City vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Man City vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Seeking to claim their third consecutive Premier League victory, Manchester City welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens survived a remarkable Fulham fightback to win 5-4 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, while the Black Cats were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. SUNDERLAND

 

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

