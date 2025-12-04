Premier League GW14 Team of the Week: Erling Haaland, Mikel Merino, Cristian Romero

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 21:14 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 08:56

Master and student continue to lead the way at the top of the Premier League standings, where Mikel Arteta's Arsenal maintained their five-point advantage over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in gameweek 14.

The Gunners passed the Brentford test with a 2-0 London derby win, one day after the Citizens' extraordinary 5-4 victory at Fulham, who oh so nearly erased a 5-1 deficit.

Aston Villa occupy the bronze medal placement after triumphing in their own thriller - 4-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion - overtaking Chelsea as a result of the Blues' shock 3-1 loss to Leeds United.

Manchester United's momentum also suffered another hit in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, but Crystal Palace are not out of the Champions League picture thanks to their 1-0 win at Burnley.

However, Liverpool's top-four aspirations suffered another setback in their 1-1 draw with high-flying Sunderland, whose bitter rivals Newcastle United agonisingly shared the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 stalemate.

Finally, Bournemouth's plight continued in a 1-0 home reverse to Everton, while Nottingham Forest strengthened their survival bid at the expense of a woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-0 Molineux victory.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

Justifiably furious when Wilson Isidor fluffed his lines late on at Anfield, Sunderland number one Robin Roefs should have claimed an assist for a winning goal against Liverpool, but the shot-stopper nevertheless stood tall with four saves and five high claims against the holders.

Giving his former club a taste of what they are missing, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a constant menace for the Red Devils in Thursday's draw, winning nine of his 12 ground duels - including five successful dribbles - and a crucial goal-line clearance in the first half.

Cristian Romero levels in the 95th minute with an overhead kick! ? pic.twitter.com/bA1ukt5JxG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2025

Where Tottenham's attackers failed, Cristian Romero succeeded, single-handedly bringing the Lilywhites level against Newcastle with a diving header and wonderful bicycle kick, even if the latter strike did come off his shin.

Palace fans can only enjoy another few months of Marc Guehi, who was arguably faultless in the beating of Burnley, delivering a wonderful assist for Daniel Munoz while winning all eight of his aerial duels at Turf Moor.

A beneficiary of Leeds' new 3-5-2 system, Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol hammered home a bullet header to give the Whites lift-off against Chelsea, while also making nine clearances and six recoveries to down the Club World Cup champions.

Right midfield: Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham)

Spearheading an astonishing Fulham fightback against Man City, super sub Samuel Chukwueze left Gianluigi Donnarumma sprawling with two thunderous first-time finishes, and the Nigerian could count himself incredibly unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

Central midfield: Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa can consider himself incredibly unfortunate to miss out, but Amadou Onana's overall display for Villa against Brighton - seven recoveries, four out of four tackles won and a fine header to complete the turnaround - gives the Belgian the edge.

Central midfield: Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Who else but Mikel Merino! Arsenal waste no time in taking the lead against Brentford ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JwuKjNY8hw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

Shining as both a number nine and number eight for Arsenal against Brentford, Mikel Merino headed home the Gunners' first as a centre-forward before a precision assist for Bukayo Saka as a midfielder, thus prolonging Mikel Arteta's pleasing selection headache.

Left midfield: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Making it back-to-back braces in the top flight of English football, Phil Foden produced two exceptional finishes in the nine-goal thriller with Fulham - an unstoppable curler and a delicate dink over a beleaguered Bernd Leno.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Erling Haaland scores his 100th Premier League goal! ? pic.twitter.com/TrwMPAWLop — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2025

Even when Erling Haaland inexplicably missed a one-on-one early doors at Craven Cottage, it was only a matter of time before the Norway international wrote another chapter of Premier League history.

After reaching 100 goals in the competition in record time, Haaland then turned provider with two assists in the 5-4 extravaganza - the road to 100 helpers begins now!

Stealing the spotlight in another goal-laden spectacular, Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins finished on the slide against Brighton before a ruthless strike after a long ball over the top, thus ending a seven-game goal drought in the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Roefs; Wan-Bissaka, Romero, Guehi, Bijol; Chukwueze, Onana, Merino, Foden; Haaland, Watkins