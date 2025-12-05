World Cup draw: Three potential groups of death that could shake the tournament

By Axel Clody | 05 Dec 2025 08:04 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 08:54

The 2026 World Cup draw takes place this Friday 5th December at 6pm at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington. Here are three potential groups of death that could spice up the first weeks of competition.

The end of the suspense is approaching. This Friday 5th December, the 48 nations expected at the 2026 North American World Cup will be divided into 12 groups of four teams during the draw that will take place at 6pm at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington.

As with each edition, a group tougher than the others should emerge. This is the famous "group of death", capable of causing the early elimination of one or several favourites for the final victory, even before the start of the knockout phase. Focus on four possible scenarios.

Scenario 1: Argentina, Croatia, Norway, Ghana

© Imago / NTB

In this first scenario, reigning world champions Argentina would get straight into the thick of it with three formidable opponents, including Luka Modric's (40 years old) Croatia for a revenge match of the 2022 World Cup semi-final (3-0 to Argentina).

Emiliano Martinez and his teammates would then face the toughest side from Pot 3: Norway with cyborg Erling Haaland, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and who literally crushed their qualifying group (eight matches, eight wins, 37 goals scored).

Finally, Argentina would finish their group stage with an equally difficult duel against Mohammed Kudus' Ghana. A genuine group of death for Lionel Scaloni and his men.

Scenario 2: France, Colombia (or Ecuador), Algeria, Turkey*

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In this third scenario, France, 2022 World Cup finalists, would have their work cut out against three outsiders. Didier Deschamps and his men would launch their tournament with a duel against Colombia where James Rodriguez (34 years old) still shines. Absent in Qatar, the Cafeteros are therefore particularly anticipated next summer.

In a different style, but no easier, Kylian Mbappe and company could cross paths with Ecuador, second in South American qualifying behind Argentina. Willian Pacho's side could really trouble Les Bleus. Especially as Enner Valencia (36 years old) is still playing and scoring (six goals in 14 qualifying matches).

The 2018 world champions would continue with a match against Algeria, absent from the last two editions but back at the forefront thanks to very good players like Mohamed Amoura.

Finally, France would finish this group of death with an encounter against Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz's Turkey. Provided, there too, they overcome the play-off stage in four months.

Scenario 3: Portugal, Senegal (or Ivory Coast), Saudi Arabia, Poland*

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

In this fourth and final scenario, Portugal, winners of the last Nations League in June, should face Sadio Mane's Senegal. Eliminated by England in the round of 16 four years ago, the Lions of Teranga want to go further. They should be able to count on Iliman Ndiaye who is shining this season in the Premier League with Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo (40 years old) and his teammates could also take on Ivory Coast, 2024 African champions and eager for revenge after missing the 2022 World Cup. Franck Kessie and his partners will be difficult to manoeuvre. Like the eternal Salem Al-Dawsari's (34 years old) Saudi Arabia. The Falcons, surprise conquerors of Argentina four years ago, will be determined to recreate the exploit against another tournament favourite.

To conclude this group of death, the Selecao das Quinas would face Robert Lewandowski's (37 years old) Poland. The White Eagles are not yet qualified and must go through the play-offs in March 2026.

This article was originally published on We Sport.