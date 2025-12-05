Man United injury news: Will key defender Matthijs de Ligt be available for Wolverhampton Wanderers clash?

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 08:51 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 09:06

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is expecting to have Matthijs de Ligt available for Monday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

De Ligt has been one of Man United's best performers this season, but he was a notable absentee when the team news was revealed for Thursday's Premier League contest with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international missed out against the Hammers due to a knock, but Amorim has said that the defender should be back against Wolves.

Ayden Heaven was handed a start on Thursday, but a difficult first half saw the teenager pick up a yellow card, and he was replaced by Leny Yoro at the interval.

Noussair Mazraoui also started at the back, with Harry Maguire again missing due to a thigh issue, and it remains to be seen whether the England international recovers in time to be involved at Molineux next week.

Amorim expecting De Ligt to be fit for Wolves clash

"It's hard because, if you see that position, especially this year, it's just Harry [Maguire] and Matta playing those positions," Amorim told Premier League Productions ahead of the 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

"It is a blow. He is playing really really well. But I'm really excited with Ayden [Heaven]. He is working there. I think he has the right characteristics to play there.

"It is a big opportunity for everyone to see Ayden. For Matta, it is a small thing. I expect to have Matthijs next game [at Molineux]."

De Ligt has featured on 14 occasions for the Red Devils this season, scoring once, and his return against Wolves would be a major boost for the 20-time English champions.

Lisandro Martinez also continued his recovery from a long-term knee injury by appearing off the bench on Thursday night, and it remains to be seen whether the Argentina inernational is considered for a start on Monday night.

Amorim 'frustrated and angry' after draw with West Ham

Amorim said during his post-match press conference that he was 'frustrated and angry' with the 1-1 draw against West Ham, with the Hammers levelling in the latter stages.

“Yeah, it's frustrating, it’s angry. That's it," he told reporters.

"There are second halves that we lose control of the game. Today, I think it was not that case. Maybe after the first goal, we lost some second balls and Matheus [Cunha] won one or two second balls there and made it a transition.

"We try to defend all the time far from the goal because we knew it. They tried to make a cross, win a corner. Like it happened, long ball, they win a second ball against three guys of us in the defence. So, we need to be better in the second half.

"It’s not going backwards, the results kept going backwards. We had some moments. Again, that can happen when one team you were talking about, when we had that run, that the team was really perfect and I was saying, ‘We are not far from being in the perfect moment’.

"We are really inconsistent. But if you look at the goal, 83 minutes, we have a long ball. We have everything under control. We need to do better.”

Man United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three points ahead of 14th-placed Bournemouth.