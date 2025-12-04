Man United vs. West Ham: Matheus Cunha returns to XI but Red Devils missing key defender for Hammers battle

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 18:33 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:59

Manchester United attacker Matheus Cunha has returned to the Red Devils XI for Thursday's Premier League clash against West Ham United.

Cunha has missed Man United's last two matches against Everton and Crystal Palace due to a head injury that he suffered in training, but the Brazilian has been cleared to return.

Mason Mount is the player to make way for Cunha in the final third of the field, with the former dropping to the bench despite scoring against Palace last time out, although it is understood that the attacker has been dealing with a knock ahead of the match.

There is a key defensive absence for the 20-time English champions, with Matthijs de Ligt, who has been a standout performer this season, missing out through injury.

Ayden Heaven is De Ligt's replacement against the Hammers, with Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro both named on a strong bench, as Noussair Mazraoui also comes into the back three.

Bruno Fernandes suffered a knock in the latter stages of the clash with Palace, but the club captain has been cleared to start at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire remain sidelined due to injury problems.

As for West Ham, Lucas Paqueta is the standout absentee, with the Brazil international suspended following his red card against Liverpool last time out.

Paqueta is replaced by Tomas Soucek, but it is otherwise the same XI that took to the field for the first whistle against Liverpool, with Jarrod Bowen joined in the final third by Callum Wilson.

Man United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Cunha, Zirkzee, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Martinez, Yoro, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey

West Ham: Areola; Magassa, Mavropanos, Todibo; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Soucek Potts, Diouf; Bowen, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Rodriguez, Irving, Earthy, Marshall, Kante, Mayers