Rodrygo 'open to joining' six Premier League teams as Real Madrid 'reveal' January transfer stance

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 15:51 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:05

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to keep hold of Rodrygo past the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is being linked to a switch away from the Bernabeu, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool touted as potential destinations for the player.

Rodrygo has been a high-profile victim of Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the club from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian's game time stayed relatively high last season under Carlo Ancelotti, however the attacker has failed to feature prominently for Los Blancos in 2025-26.

Rodrygo has made 13 La Liga appearances but started just three matches, totalling 342 minutes of top-flight football.

Real Madrid to keep hold of Rodrygo?

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have devised their transfer strategy surrounding Rodrygo ahead of the winter trading point.

The report claims that Los Blancos are reluctant to allow the 24-year-old to depart during the January transfer window.

It is understood that head coach Xabi Alonso still believes that Rodrygo is a key part of the first-team plans at the Bernabeu.

On the contrary, it is said that the Brazil international is looking for a move away in order to secure regular match minutes.

Out of the teams in the Premier League, Rodrygo would supposedly consider switches to Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

World Cup thinking for Rodrygo

Starting just three league contests for Real Madrid this season to date, Rodrygo faces a battle to be selected for next summer's World Cup.

Brazil's squad is highly competitive - especially at the top end of the pitch - and the 24-year-old could be at danger of missing out on the tournament.

A January switch to the Premier League would allow Rodrygo to become a regular starter and prove himself once again ahead of next summer.