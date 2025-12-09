Liverpool transfer news: Four clubs that could offer Mohamed Salah a fresh start in January

By Axel Clody | 09 Dec 2025 08:30

No longer a starter at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has opened the door to a Reds departure in the winter transfer window. Sportsmole suggests four destinations where the Egyptian star could bounce back.

Left on the bench against West Ham and Leeds and brought on at half-time against Sunderland, Mohamed Salah is no longer a starter in Arne Slot's eyes. The Reds' star winger is taking this situation very badly and decided to make a major announcement about his future this Saturday evening, after his side's draw against the Peacocks (3-3).

"I feel the club has betrayed me. That's what I feel. It's clear someone wanted me to carry all the responsibility," explained the 33-year-old player, who then hinted at a departure: "I told my family to come to the Brighton match. I don't know if I'll play or not, but I'm going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy this match because I don't know what's going to happen now."

The Egypt international will, indeed, then leave for Morocco to compete in AFCON with Egypt and could thus not play at Anfield again if a departure materialises during the winter transfer window. "In football, you never know. I don't accept this situation. I've done so much for this club," he added when answering a question about a possible departure this winter.

Thus, Top Mercato have anticipated a possible Mohamed Salah departure this winter and suggest four destinations to relaunch him.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

One last heavyweight with PSG or Real Madrid?

The 33-year-old player, who finished fourth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or, still has it in his legs. Whilst his start to the season has not been dazzling with Liverpool, he was not the only player not to play at his level at struggling Reds. He thus still seems able to claim to join a European heavyweight, in case of a January departure.

Salah could notably join Real Madrid, who could lose Rodrygo. The Brazilian right winger is not in Xabi Alonso's plans and is considering a departure. Moreover, Rodrygo would see himself at the Reds and five other Premier League clubs. Thus, the two heavyweights could agree on a swap of the two wingers, who want to regain playing time before the 2026 World Cup.

There is also the PSG option. Indeed, the capital club have long courted the former Chelsea player and were notably very interested last year, when the Egyptian was out of contract with Liverpool. Whilst the European champions do not seem set to strengthen in January, they have been looking since this summer for a left-footed right winger to strengthen their attack. Thus, Salah, who perfectly corresponds to this profile, could be a great opportunity not to miss in the winter market.

© Imago

The temptation of Saudi Arabia or a return to Serie A?

Whilst joining a European heavyweight seems unlikely on paper, the most logical destination available to the right winger would be to head to Saudi Arabia, who are not letting go of the Egyptian. The Gulf country have been making eyes at him for long months and hope to make him the new star of their league. An enormous salary would await him for the last big contract of his career.

Finally, there is the possibility of a return to Serie A. Mohamed Salah played at Fiorentina (from February to June 2015) and AS Roma (from August 2015 to July 2017) and notably shone during his final campaign at Rome - 15 goals and 13 assists in 31 Serie A matches. He could thus recall good memories by relaunching himself in Italy.

Juventus, who are being attacked from all sides for their gem Kenan Yildiz and recently lost Dusan Vlahovic to injury, has everything to be an interesting and exciting final adventure for the Egyptian. He could notably settle on the right side of Luciano Spalletti's 3-4-2-1.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.