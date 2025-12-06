Mohamed Salah future: Liverpool star's relationship with club strained after feeling "thrown under the bus"

By Anthony Brown | 06 Dec 2025 23:50 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 23:52

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has launched an extraordinary attack on the club, following a seeming breakdown in his relationship with head coach Arne Slot.

The Egyptian forward was an unused substitute during Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds United, marking the third consecutive game he has started on the bench.

Despite Slot's explanation for not bringing him on, the 33-year-old expressed his deep frustration, suggesting that he is being unfairly blamed for the team’s recent struggles.

Salah’s sensational interview has now placed his Anfield future in serious doubt, mere weeks ahead of the January transfer window’s opening.

Salah vs Liverpool: Has relationship between player and club broken down?

Having netted 250 goals in 420 appearances for the Reds, Salah disclosed that his formerly strong rapport with Slot has completely broken down.

“I think it is very clear that somebody wants me to take all the blame,” said the Liverpool legend via BBC Sport.

“I’ve said a few times before that I have a good relationship with the manager and now all of a sudden we have no relationship. I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club are throwing me under the bus – that’s how I feel.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to fight every day for my position because I earn it. I earned my position.”

After scoring 29 goals in 38 appearances in Liverpool’s title-winning season, Salah’s form this term has been a source of continued discussion at the start of the current season.

The forward’s future was uncertain last term, but he signed a two-year extension keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

However, the forward’s latest comments put his short-term future in doubt ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah transfer: Has Liverpool forward played last game for the Reds?

Although nothing is in the pipeline at the moment, Saudi Pro League clubs have reportedly maintained interest in the Liverpool legend, and Salah’s latest comments could accelerate a move in January or the summer.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it,” said Salah on Saturday.

“I love the club so much, I will always. I called my mum yesterday — you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said, ‘Come to the Brighton game (on Saturday, December 13)’. I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it.

“In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup (AFCON).”

Although there must have been undeniable disappointment at not playing recently, the forward’s outspoken remarks suggest that the relationship between player, manager and club may now be beyond repair.