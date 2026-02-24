Preview: Viktoria Plzen vs Panathinaikos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 16:16

Aiming to book a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League, Viktoria Plzen and Panathinaikos clash at Doosan Arena in Czechia on Thursday night for the second leg of their playoff tie.

The first match last week ended in a share of the honours, meaning that the side's third meeting of the campaign is a winner-takes-all occasion.

Match preview

With a goalless draw on home soil against fellow domestic giants Sparta Prague on Sunday afternoon, Viktoria Plzen extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to a staggering nine matches (W5 D4).

However, that run was in serious danger of halting last Thursday night in Greece, where the visitors required a late equaliser from substitute Tomas Ladra to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg versus Panathinaikos.

Martin Hysky's troops should be relatively happy with that result ahead of this week's all-important second leg at Doosan Arena, where Viktorka last tasted defeat on November 9 to Slavia Prague.

The Czech outfit were weakened during the winter transfer window ahead of the knockout stages of the Europa League, though, with 13-goal striker Rafiu Durosinmi securing a move to Serie A outfit Pisa.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten across their last six matches at Doosan Arena, losing just a single time at the venue since the end of September, when FC Zlin produced a standout success in the Czech top flight.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Following a three-game winless run (D2 L1) which brought an end to their time in the Greek Cup, Panathinaikos returned to winning ways on Sunday, when goals from Andrews Tetteh and Davide Calabria secured a routine success at OFI Crete.

Picking up their 10th league triumph of the season over the weekend, the Greens sit a mammoth 16 points behind leaders AEK Athens in the Greek Super League, on course for their worst finish since 2021.

Focusing on continental matters for the moment, Rafael Benitez's side are enjoying a six-game undefeated run (W2 D4) in the Europa League, however their most recent win in the competition arrived against Sturm Graz on November 27.

Panathinaikos need to produce a big away performance on Thursday night in order to advance into the last 16 of the continental tournament, with the Greens winning just a single competitive outing since December 17.

In 65-year-old Benitez, the Greek giants possess one of Europe's most decorated managers, with the Spaniard winning the Europa League with Valencia and Chelsea in 2003-04 and 2012-13 respectively.

Viktoria Plzen Europa League form: D D D D W D

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions): W W W W D D

Panathinaikos Europa League form: W W D D D D

Panathinaikos form (all competitions): L W L D D W

Team News

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Picking up a suspension-inducing yellow card during the first leg, Merchas Doski is unavailable for Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night.

The hosts remain without the services of Jan Paulska, who has not featured since the end of November due to injury.

A former striker of Rangers in Scotland, Cyriel Dessers of Panathinaikos is currently in the medical room.

Spending the first half of the campaign at Watford in the Championship, Moussa Sissoko is sidelined for the Greens at the moment.

A former Manchester United youngster, Facundo Pellistri has not featured since the end of January for the Greeks.

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Dweh, Spacil, Chalupa; Memic, Cerv, Hrosovsky, Visinsky; Souare, Ladra, Vydra

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Ingason, Palmer-Brown, Touba; Calabria, Bakasetas, Sanches, Kyriakopoulos; Pantovic, Taborda, Tetteh

We say: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Panathinaikos (Viktoria Plzen win 4-3 on aggregate)

Looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches, Viktoria Plzen should be confident of claiming the second-leg success required to advance into the last 16 of the Europa League, even with Benitez's big-game experience on the side of Panathinaikos.

