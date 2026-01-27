Preview: Basel vs Viktoria Plzen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 27 Jan 2026 18:15 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 19:42

FC Basel welcome Viktoria Plzen to St. Jakob Park on Thursday evening for the final league phase gameweek of this season's UEFA Europa League campaign.

Bebbi lost 3-1 away to Red Bull Salzburg in their previous European encounter, while Viktoria held FC Porto to a 1-1 draw at the Doosan Arena.

Match preview

Although they have lost five of their seven matches in the Europa League, including each of their previous three, there is still a possibility that Basel qualify in the competition’s playoff places.

Bebbi currently sit 27th in the league phase table, only two points and three places below Celtic who occupy the final playoff spot.

However, as well claiming victory against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday evening, Basel would also require other results to go in their favour if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the next phase of the competition.

Despite his side scoring at the death to beat FC Zurich 4-3 on Sunday, Ludovic Magnin was relieved from his duties as Basel boss on Monday and has subsequently been replaced by former Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Sitting 10 points off league leaders Thun in the Super League and with their European ambitions hanging by a thread, Lichtsteiner faces a tough task to return success to the Swiss giants.

Viktoria Plzen are yet to lose a match in this year’s Europa League campaign, winning two and drawing five of their seven matches so far.

Currently sat on 11 points, Martin Hysky’s side have confirmed a place in the competition’s playoff round, though a victory on Thursday evening gives them the opportunity to achieve a more favourable draw.

Last week’s draw with Porto was made more impressive by the fact that it was Viktoria’s first competitive match since December 14, owing to the Chance League’s winter break.

After 19 matches, Viktoria sit fourth in the Chance League table with 32 points, 13 behind leaders Slavia Prague.

The Czech side’s defensive resilience has been their biggest strength in Europe, with no other team in the competition conceding fewer than their three goals so far.

Hysky’s side have particularly struggled on the road though and have not won any of their previous six away matches, with their most recent being a 2-1 victory against Teplice on November 2.

Basel Europa League form:

W

L

W

L

L

L

Basel form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

L

W

Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

W

W

D

D

D

D

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

W

D

Team News

Basel will be without Moritz Broschinski, Metinho and Keigo Tsunemoto - all of whom have been unavailable for other a month - for Thursday’s match.

Brazilian midfielder Kaio Eduardo continues to be out with a leg injury sustained in November, while it remains to be seen whether Ibrahim Salah returns from his three-game absence.

After struggling for minutes in the first half of the campaign, 19-year-old forward Junior Ze was loaned out to FC Midtjylland on Monday.

Viktoria forward Christophe Kabongo was withdrawn after only 34 minutes against Porto last week, making it unlikely he features for the Czech outfit on Thursday.

The away side will also be without Lukas Hejda, Jan Kopic and Jan Paluska, with all carrying significant injuries.

Adam Kadlec, Patrik Hrosovsky, David Krcik and Dominik Tapaj are all doubts having missed the previous few matches.

Former Burnley and Watford striker Matej Vydra will be unavailable for selection on Thursday after picking up a red card in Plzen’s match against Porto last week.

Basel possible starting lineup:

Hitz; Ruegg, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Koindredi, Kacuri; Agbonifo, Shaqiri, Otele; Ajeti

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Doski, Spacil, Souare; Memic, Zelijkovic, Valenta, Cerv, Visinsky; Adu, Ladra

We say: Basel 3-1 Viktoria Plzen

While they have recently struggled in the Europa League, the arrival of Lichtsteiner alongside the chance to qualify for the playoffs will certainly motivate Basel on Thursday.

As Viktoria are already through, we believe the Swiss side will produce a statement victory and give themselves the best possible chance of progressing to the next phase.

