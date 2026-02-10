Preview: Sion vs Basel - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 19:20

Reigning champions Basel travel to the Stade de Tourbillon to face Sion in the Swiss Super League on Thursday night.

The two teams renew acquaintances just three-and-a-half weeks on from sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at St. Jakob-Park.

Match preview

After crashing out in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup to Grasshoppers a week last Tuesday, losing 4-3 after conceding a 93rd-minute goal in a pulsating contest, Sion were forced to settle for a point in a less eventful goalless top-flight stalemate with Luzen on Sunday.

Didier Tholot’s side have now drawn each of their last four league matches - also picking up solitary points against Servette, Luzen again and Basel - and have drawn a division-high 10 games in total this term, while their last top-flight defeat was suffered on December 16 away against St Gallen (3-1).

Sitting fifth in the Super League standings, Sion will be keen to consolidate their place in the championship group and avoid slipping into the relegation group before the league splits into two, with five points currently separating them from Lausanne in seventh spot.

Les Sedunois head into Thursday’s clash hoping to end their nine-game winless run against Basel in all competitions (D3 L6) – a 2-1 home victory in September 2022 was the last time they picked up maximum points in a league game with RotBlau.

That defeat for Basel is their only loss across their last six league visits to Sion (D2 L3) and they travel to the Stade de Tourbillon this week with the third-best away record in the division (20 points - W6 D2 L3).

Basel did, however, suffer a 2-1 defeat in their most recent away match to St Gallen in the Swiss Cup quarter-finals, during a run of four defeats in five games across all competitions (W1), before Stephan Lichtsteiner secured his first victory as the club’s new head coach in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s 90th-minute penalty was followed by a 96th-minute winner from Ibrahim Salah to help RotBlau come from behind and snatch a 2-1 home win against FC Zurich, helping them to consolidate fourth spot in the table and move level on points with St Gallen in third.

A title charge is not on the cards for 12-time champions Basel, as they have dropped points in 12 of their 23 Super League matches this season (W11 D6 L6) and subsequently sit 13 points behind in-form leaders Thun. A top-two finish in realistic, though, with Lugano in second place just two points in front.

Sion Swiss Super League form:

L

W

D

D

D

D

Sion form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

L

D

Basel Swiss Super League form:

W

D

D

W

L

W

Basel form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

W

Team News

Sion midfielder Donat Rrudhani is set to be sidelined for a few weeks with a muscle injury, while Altin Shala remains a long-term absentee with a troublesome knee problem.

In the absence of Rrudhani, Liam Chipperfield, Ali Kabacalman and Baltazar could all continue in the middle of the pitch, while top scorer Rilind Nivokazi (eight goals) is expected to lead the line, despite failing to make the net ripple in his last seven league appearance.

As for Basel, Finn van Breemen and Kaio Eduardo are both in the treatment room with muscle problems, while Metinho is still out with a leg injury.

Julien Duranville, who joined on loan from Borussia Dortmund in January, has started the last two games for Basel and will hope to retain his spot on the right flank, while Benie Traore or Ibrahim Salah could begin on the opposite wing, supporting Albian Ajeti up front.

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored a team-high 15 goals this season and the experienced playmaker is expected to operate in the number 10 role, while Flavius Daniliuc and Nicolas Vouilloz will likely continue their partnership at centre-back.

Sion possible starting lineup:

Racioppi; Hefti, Hajrizi, Kronig, Cipriano; Chipperfield, Chipperfield, Baltazar; Berdayes, Nivokazi, Chouaref

Basel possible starting lineup:

Hitz; Ruegg, Vouilloz, Daniliuc, Schmid; Leroy, Kacuri; Duranville, Shaqiri, Traore; Ajeti

We say: Sion 1-1 Basel

Another tight contest could be in store on Thursday, bearing in mind that Sion have scored the fewest home goals (15) and have conceded the fewest home goals (nine) in the Super League this season, while no more than two goals have been netted in any of their last three meetings with Basel.

Having won five of their last seven encounters with Sion, Basel will be confident of success and will be considered as favourites here, but we can see the hosts holding out for a point on this occasion.

