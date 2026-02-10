Sterling, Ramos, Lingard and more: 20 free agents available for transfer right now

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 17:29

The January transfer window may have closed, but the rumour mill remains in full swing as talk grows around the futures of several players across the globe.

While many clubs have already begun their transfer plans ahead of the summer window, some teams may be on the lookout for immediate reinforcements, with clubs still able to sign players on free transfers.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain was one high-profile name snapped up by Scottish giants Celtic last week and some other well-known players may soon be on the move.

Here, Sports Mole picks out five goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers who are currently available to be signed on a free transfer.

FREE AGENT GOALKEEPERS:

Last club: Marseille

Marseille Age: 30

30 Career appearances at club level: 188

Ruben Blanco has only recently become a free agent after having his contract terminated at Ligue 1 giants Marseille by mutual consent. He played just 12 times for the French club in three-and-a-half years.

The Spaniard had previously performed well at boyhood club Celta Vigo where he kept 41 clean sheets in 142 senior appearances between 2013 and 2022.

Age: 39

39 Last club: Palermo

Palermo Career appearances at club level: 562

562 International caps: 28

Experiences shot-stopper Salvatore Sirigu began his career at Palermo and he returned to the club 13 years after his departure ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, following a brief stint in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk.

However, the Italian played just four times as a backup for Palermo last season before leaving in the summer. Sirigu is best known for his six-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain where he won three Ligue 1 titles, before spending four years with Seria A side Torino between 2017 and 2021.

Age: 39

39 Last club: Argentinos Juniors

Argentinos Juniors Career appearances at club level: 371

371 International caps: 96

After 15 years playing in Europe for AZ Alkmaar, Sampdoria, Monaco, Manchester United and Venezia, Sergio Romero returned to his native Argentina when he signed for Boca Juniors, before making the switch to Argentinos Juniors in 2025.

The Europa League, FA Cup and Eredivisie winner played just four times for Argentinos Juniors, though, and he is now a free agent after his contract expired in December 2025.

Last club: Parma

Parma Age: 39

39 Career appearances at club level: 484

Former Crystal Palace, Valencia and Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita terminated his contract with Italian side Parma by mutual consent at the end of January after just two months at the Stadio Tardini, making only one first-team appearance.

He was signed by Parma in November last year after first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki required surgery on a broken hand, but Edoardo Corvi has since played regularly between the sticks, and Guaita is now free to find himself a new club in the latter stages of his career.

Last club: Boavista

Boavista Age: 36

36 Career appearances at club level: 545

545 International caps: 54

Tomas Vaclik was one of nine players remarkably signed by Portuguese outfit Boavista on the same day in February 2025, and he went on to play 12 times for the club before leaving five months later.

The Czech Republic international boasts plenty of experience and has played in seven different countries at club level, representing the likes of Basel, Sevilla, Olympiakos and Huddersfield Town over the years.

FREE AGENT DEFENDERS:

Last club: Monterrey

Monterrey Age: 39

39 Career appearances at club level: 850

850 International caps: 180

Sergio Ramos, one of the most decorated players of all time, is currently a free agent after leaving Mexican side Monterrey in December. The Spanish centre-back played 34 times for the club and also became the oldest scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

Ramos was tentatively linked with a shock move to Manchester United earlier this season, but it remains to be seen where the Real Madrid icon will head next in the twilight of his legendary career.

Last club: Getafe

Getafe Age: 32

32 Career appearances: 373

373 International caps: 11

Another Spaniard available for free is left-back Juan Bernat, who was released by Villarreal in February 2025 before playing 15 times for Getafe during the second half of last season.

Bernat’s short-term deal was not extended in the summer, so clubs needing an experienced left-back, who won eight league titles across spells with Bayern Munich and PSG, could be interested in his services.

Last club: PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven Age: 30

30 Career appearances at club level: 352

352 International caps: 3

After ending his seven-year stay at Roma on a sour note, Rick Karsdorp joined PSV Eindhoven in August 2024 and played 20 times in all competitions last season before leaving in the summer, after the option for a contract extension was not triggered.

Karsdorp is still in the prime years of his career and has been capped three times by the Netherlands, but the right-back struggled with niggling knee injuries last season and has decided to take some time away from football before making a decision on his potential return.

Last club: Juventus (Empoli on loan)

Juventus (Empoli on loan) Age: 33

33 Career appearances at club level: 356

356 International caps: 40

Mattia De Sciglio has been without a club since leaving Juventus last summer after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at relegated Serie A side Empoli, making 19 appearances.

The Italy international and versatile defender, comfortable operating at right-back, left-back and centre-back, has played the majority of his career with Juve and boyhood club AC Milan, while his only experience outside of Italy was a loan spell at Lyon in 2020-21.

Last club: Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen Age: 28

28 Career appearances at club level: 97

97 International caps: 3

t the age of 28, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is without a club and is yet to reach 100 senior appearances in his career, which began with Man United before joining Crystal Palace and Fulham on loan, and then moving to Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent deal in January 2021.

The versatile Dutchman played just 23 times across three-and-a-half seasons with Leverkusen, failing to make a single appearance during the club’s historic title-winning campaign due to injury, before leaving in July 2024.

FREE AGENT MIDFIELDERS:

Last club: FC Seoul

FC Seoul Age: 33

33 Career appearances at club level: 385

385 International caps: 32

Jesse Lingard made the surprise move to South Korean side FC Seoul in February 2024 and went on to record 19 goals and 10 assists in 67 games before agreeing to terminate his contract in December.

The England international, formerly of Man United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, has recently been linked with a move to Dutch giants Feyenoord who are managed by Robin Van Persie.

Last club: Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM Age: 35

35 Career appearances at club level: 548

548 International caps: 86

Former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey surprisingly joined Pumas UNAM in July last year, but he left just three months later after enduring difficult period in Mexico off the pitch following the disappearance of his pet dog.

The Wales international will be keen to find a new club and build up his match fitness if his country successfully qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Last club: PAOK

PAOK Age: 31

31 Career appearances at club level: 323

323 International caps: 1

Tiemoue Bakayoko has gained experience in France, England and Italy during his career with the likes of Monaco, Chelsea, AC Milan and Napoli, but the deep-lying midfielder now finds himself without a club.

The one-cap France international signed a one-year deal with a one-year extension option at Greek outfit PAOK in August 2024, but he played just nine times in all competitions last season before departing in the summer.

Last club: Cagliari (Dinamo Zagreb on loan)

Cagliari (Dinamo Zagreb on loan) Age: 30

30 Career appearances at club level: 307

307 International caps: 21

Well-rounded midfielder Marko Rog has been without a club since his contract at Cagliari expires last summer, four years after he was bought from Napoli for €18m.

The Croatia international, who also represented Sevilla in 2019, spent last season on loan with Dinamo Zagreb and played 31 times in all competitions, including seven Champions League outings.

Last club: Blackpool

Blackpool Age: 28

28 Career appearances at club level: 191

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster and England Under-21 international Josh Onomah played 18 times for League One outfit Blackpool last season, but fitness issues reduced his game time during the second half of the campaign and he left the club in the summer.

The midfielder has played almost 60% of his career matches in the Championship, representing Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Preston North End.

FREE AGENT ATTACKERS:

Last club: Chelsea

Chelsea Age: 31

31 Career appearances at club level: 577

577 International caps: 82

Raheem Sterling’s spell as a member of Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ came to an end last month when he mutually agreed to terminate his £325,000-a-week contract after three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

The four-time Premier League winner, who also played for Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, is understood to have attracted interest from several clubs in Europe and further afield, and he will still believe that he has a lot to offer at a high level, even though he has not played a competitive game since May 2025.

Last club: AC Milan

AC Milan Age: 30

30 Career appearances at club level: 369

369 International caps: 32

Divock Origi was a Premier League and Champions League winner with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool before joining AC Milan in 2022, but it is fair to say that his time in Italy did not go according to plan.

The Belgian striker was demoted to Milan’s reserve team in 2024 following a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest, and his contract was then terminated by the Serie A giants in December 2025, more than 600 days after his last competitive appearance.

Last club: Al-Wehda

Al-Wehda Age: 36

36 Career appearances at club level: 533

533 International caps: 37

Manchester United and Watford fans will remember the days of Odion Ighalo leading the line for both clubs during his time in the Premier League, making 67 appearances combined across two spells in England.

The Nigerian striker went on to represent Saudi Arabian trio Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda, scoring 88 goals in the process, before leaving the latter in July last year.

Last club: Sharjah FC

Sharjah FC Age: 32

32 Career appearances at club level: 435

435 International caps: 19

Paco Alcacer was a clinical centre-forward during the best spell of his career when playing for Valencia, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, while he scored 12 goals in 19 international appearances for Spain.

He left European football in 2022 to join UAE outfit Sharjah FC, where he netted 12 times in 53 games before leaving last summer.

Last club: Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders Age: 29

29 Career appearances: 323

Ryan Kent is a well-travelled winger who has played for eight different clubs in his career, beginning at Liverpool before gaining experience in Germany, Scotland, Turkey and the United States.

Best known for his four-year spell at Rangers where he won the Scottish Premiership and reached a Europa League final, Kent left Seattle Sounders in January after making 21 appearances across a nine-month stint with the MLS side.