Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils, Arsenal 'eyeing up' £48m move for ex-Chelsea player

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan star Christian Pulisic this summer.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with a return to the English capital in the form of Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to sign the attacker in an attempt to bolster their options on the flanks in North London.

Pulisic scored 15 and 16 goals across the last two full campaigns for the Rossoneri after securing a £20m switch from Chelsea, becoming a standout performer at San Siro for one of Italy's biggest teams.

This season, the American has been used primarily as a second striker or false nine, netting on 10 occasions across all competitions, including eight strikes and two assists from 16 matches in Serie A.

The Stars and Stripes hero is no stranger to football on British shores, playing 145 games for Chelsea between 2019 and 2023, helping the Blues lift the Champions League at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Man Utd, Arsenal join Spurs in Pulisic race?

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, a new pair of Premier League powerhouses have joined Europa League holders Tottenham in the race for the services of AC Milan attacker Pulisic this summer.

The report states that both Manchester United and top-flight pacesetters Arsenal are weighing up moves for the impressive 27-year-old ahead of the post-season trading point, looking ahead to the 2026-27 term.

With his current terms at San Siro with the Rossoneri expiring over the summer of 2027, Pulisic is not immovable at this stage and is supposedly set to be available for as little as £48m at the end of the term.

Given his popularity and importance to the sport in the United States, the forward has been linked with a high-profile move to MLS, however it is expected that the player will stay in Europe during the peak of his powers.

The potential advances of the Red Devils and the Gunners would threaten the supposed plans of Tottenham, who could look to reunite Pulisic with United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino in North London after the World Cup.

Premier League return for Pulisic?

After posting the best numbers of his career to date in terms of goals and assists at AC Milan recently, Pulisic may believe that he is ready to have another crack at the Premier League during the 2026-27 season.

Despite winning a Champions League with Chelsea following a £57m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, the American was unable to consistently show his best levels in the top flight of England.

Armed with confidence from his Rossoneri days and possibly a successful World Cup with the Stars and Stripes over the summer, Pulisic could hit the ground running in the Premier League later this year.